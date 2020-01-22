Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their recently released RPG title Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The latest trailer for the recently released title is about the game’s legendary villains! Viewers get insight into bad guys like Kid Buu, Frieza and more. However, the trailer also shows the game mechanisms of ascent, finding Dragon Balls and more.

Check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot below:

In similar news, Bandai Namco has released the opening moments for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The exclusively released IGN has released the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming title and you can read about it above.

It starts with a fight against Piccolo, which is supposed to give you a little more insight into the gameplay and the fight you will endure. You can also take a look at the play area. Don’t expect too much though, as the gameplay remains secret until the game finally hits the market. Read the full article here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released on January 17, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: YouTube