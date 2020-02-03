Late start theme of the day, lawmakers in Utah begin the second week

SALT LAKE CITY – Lawmakers start a little later on Monday, because the winter storm has affected traveling along the Wasatch Front. The hearings with morning committees are scheduled to start at 9 a.m., while House and Senate meeting time is scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

Continuing with the late start theme, members of the House Health and Human Services Committee are scheduled to discuss House Competitor Resolution 3, which encourages a later start time for high school sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper. Noting that the majority of adolescents in school have a lack of sleep and that research shows that “the natural biological rhythms of adolescents do not fit well with early school age”, the measure encourages school districts, charter schools and school municipal councils to assess the potential benefits and consequences of a later start of the school day for secondary schools.

The issue is already being discussed by the Salt Lake City School Board.

The House Committee meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m.

Other points of interest about Capitol Hill:

• The Transport, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Senate Committee is considering SB78, the Energy Storage Innovation, Research and Grant Program Act, which is requesting $ 5 million to create a grant program to promote energy storage technology in Utah. Sponsor senator Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, had similar legislation last year that did not evacuate the house.

• Members of the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee of the Senate discuss a constitutional change, HJR3, to revise the rules for municipal water resources. The proposal would rewrite a provision on municipal water rights and water supply sources and specify the circumstances under which a municipality can supply water outside its borders or commit itself to supply water outside its water service area.