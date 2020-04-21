Late night hosts Slam Trump for cheering for COVID-19 protesters

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel were left with a lot of jokes on Monday following protests in several states over the weekend against stay at home orders issued to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Sure The Late Show, Colbert said the obvious: social distancing and business closings are not only about keeping people safe but also preventing the spread of the virus, especially among older parents. Noting a woman’s sign, “I need a haircut,” snapped Colbert, “It should read:” I want to endanger the lives of your grandparents in exchange for frosty tips. “”

President Donald Trump has been very supportive of the protests, despite the obvious contradiction with the White House’s own official shelter policies there. Sure The Daily Show, Noah showed a clip of Trump defending the protesters saying they suffer from “cabin fever”. In turn, Noah said, “Yes, people have fever in the cabin, and honestlyI can’t think of any illness right now that could be worse than that. “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvDXtJBwXAM [/ integrated]

Noah then joked that Trump spoke of cabin fever as if it were a real disease, exploding his impression of the president jokingly: “This cabin fever, one of the worst epidemics we have never had, even worse than this disease of the 70s – disco fever. It was so hard, staying alive, staying alive, me, me, I was just trying to stay alive! “

Kimmel offered the most candid assessment of the protesters. After acknowledging that obviously people have to go back to work, he reiterated that home support orders are in place precisely so that people can go back to work and then stay at work.

“I’m starting to think that these characters who support Trump could be suicidal,” said Kimmel. “They seem to be fighting the hardest for the things that will kill them. They want the freedom to come together in large groups during an epidemic, they want guns, they want pollution. I understand, they want to die and they take us with them. It’s as if the Titanic is heading for the iceberg and half the passengers are wondering, “Can you speed this up?” “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ego7_Y5DECw [/ integrated]