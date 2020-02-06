Late flurry leads Celtics past Magic to keep the winning series alive

Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 33 runs in the second half and the Boston Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 116-100 on Wednesday evening. Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 18 to help the Celtics win their fifth street. Orlando pulled in 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a Nik Vucevic basket. The Celtics reacted with back-to-back 3-pointers from Hayward and Tatum, making it 111-98 with 1:46 left. Van Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games. After being held at three points in the third quarter, Tatum scored 10 straight points to give Boston a 99-91 lead with 6:52 remaining. Then, after a timeout, Tatum led a quick break and found Brown, who threw a one-dunk over Michael Carter-Williams to give the Celtics the first double-digit advantage of the game. Boston played extremely short-sighted with Kemba Walker (painful left knee), Marcus Smart (right quad contusion), Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left hip edema) all seated. Rookie Romeo Langford made his first career in the absence of Walker. The Magic took an early 12-5 lead in the first quarter before the Celtics closed the period on a run of 27-12. Date was sidelined by a groin tax for Boston’s victory in Orlando last month. But he grabbed the offensive charge for the Celtics early and scored 17 runs in the first half when Boston took a 57-56 lead at halftime. Tatum scored in double figures in a career-best 37 consecutive games. Referee Aaron Smith left the field with undisclosed injury in the first quarter and did not return. Officials Leon Wood and Marc Davis completed the competition as a two-man team. The Celtics organize the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

