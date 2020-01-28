WWE had late changes to the men’s Royal Rumble Match

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

The Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 was generally a good event, but it also had some changes to offer. Several well-known names were advertised for the match in order not to be in the match at the end.

Some notable names that had been mentioned in part: Kane, Heavy Machinery, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Cain Velasquez. At the start of the game, the WWE announcement team told fans an update for two of these names. According to WWE, Lashley and Rusev had fought so violently that they were not released for work in the rumble.

There is no word on what happened specifically to the others mentioned, but Wrestling Observer still had some observations about it.

What happened?

It is not known whether Kane was backstage or not. Compared to Heavy Machinery, we’ve seen Otis, though he’s been working on expanding his perspective with Mandy Rose as part of her run in the women’s match.

Buddy Murphy was somehow involved in the men’s royal rumble. In particular, he accompanied Seth Rollins to the ring with his colleagues, the authors of the pain. When Rollins arrived in 30th place, the group came to the ring and caused chaos. Finally, Murphy and AoP argued with the retired Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black. When the men went backwards, Rollins lost his number advantage and was quickly eliminated.

With Cain Velasquez, the plans have obviously changed, but no explanation has yet been given. While many expected Velasquez to challenge Lesnar again at WrestleMania, this doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. Drew McIntyre eliminated Lesnar on the way to his first rumble win. Because of the exchange between the two, it seems likely that we’ll see Lesnar-McIntyre at WrestleMania.

I have already spoken about the loss of trust that # WWE management in Cain Velasquez has suffered.

Telling him that he was in the #RoyalRumble just to pull him at the last second is not a promising sign of his future career in the company.

– Tom Colohue (@Colohue), January 27, 2020

Should WWE consider expanding the rumble in any way as WWE has more superstars and fans are still looking for surprises?

Does WWE have big plans for Killer Kross?

That seems to be the idea if rumors are to be believed. Note that no official signing has been announced yet. Nevertheless, the Observer gave an insight into the recent talks between Killer Kross and Triple H of the WWE.

According to Dave Metlzer, the meeting went well. More specifically, WWE may have big plans for the Indy star. In particular, Kross stated that if he signed with WWE, he would assume that he would progress quickly.

Now it is not entirely clear what that means. An Indy star often comes in and does some time in NXT before moving up to the main team. This has been happening recently for several major Indy stars, including Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

However, this was not the case with AJ Styles. Styles debuted a few years ago as part of the Royal Rumble, in one of the bigger moments of the Rumble in recent years.

There have been a few rumors that Kross could debut in some way at WrestleMania or immediately afterwards at RAW or SmackDown. Of course, this all depends on Kross signing on the dotted line.