LastPass is in the middle of a major outage

Password management service LastPass is currently experiencing a major outage because users report not being able to log in to their accounts and automatically supplement passwords, with some users reporting problems for days.

User reports about login problems have flooded Twitter, but also the company forum, Reddit and DownDetector. Users report the following error message when they try to log in: “An error occurred while contacting the LastPass server. Please try again later.” Both home users and business users are affected.

According to reports, LastPass support staff did not respond or did not respond at all to technical issues. Despite problems that have been reported for three days, the company has not updated its status page to display the incident, nor have they provided any form of explanation or helpful assistance to their user base.

“The fact that LastPass on Twitter denies that there is a malfunction when multiple people report auth server issues and get excluded without a support response means that I have to walk,” a user on Reddit said. “The worst is not the outtage itself but their (lack of) response. You have to be able to trust your password manager and now I can’t.”

@LastPassHelp I cannot log in, I have these errors:

On your site: “An error occurred while contacting the LastPass server. Please try again later.”

On the Chrome extension, no error, but I cannot log in.

See the screenshot pic.twitter.com/UtXOguANx0 in Windows

– Fako (@Fakochair) January 19, 2020

You’re right. I’ll give them to you tomorrow. If they don’t respond, I cancel my account and begin the heavy task of rebuilding my password management on 1Password. I think LastPass was purchased by LogMeIn. The quality of their service has fallen incredibly. https://t.co/a9p80irXbM

– lulublu22 (@lulubluboo) January 19, 2020

According to multiple users on Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4), the problems only seem to affect users with LastPass accounts that date back to 2014 or earlier.

I received a response from LastPass support to clear my cache … @! $ # Multiple browsers, multiple devices, the same problem everywhere!

One thing I’m curious about is that it might only happen to people who have had LastPass for a certain time? I’ve had mine since 2014.

– Charles Lehardy (@BetaBlueIS) January 20, 2020

LastPass did not return a request for comment sent by ZDNet prior to the publication of this article, however, DownDetector said a company spokesperson said the company is still investigating the incident, and stated that there are no obvious problems with its servers – what suggests the roots of this malfunction may be in a software component.

“We are aware of and are actively investigating the reports of some LastPass customers who encounter problems and receive errors when they try to log in. There are currently no service issues identified.”