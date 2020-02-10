Last year, more bankruptcies occurred because the number of business applications has been increasing for the first time since 2001

OTTAWA – According to the Office of the Chief Inspector of Bankruptcy, the total number of bankruptcies has grown by 9.3 percent in the past year to 140,858, with consumers leading the way and business files increasing for the first time since 2001.

More than 97 percent of bankruptcy applications were from consumers, who at the end of the major recession after 2009 recorded the second highest level.

Ontario had the most insolvency proceedings at 45,554, an increase of 15 percent compared to 2018.

The total increase in the number of bankruptcies came when the total number of personal and business cases rose by 9.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier.

The number of bankruptcy applications in the fourth quarter decreased by 4.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, but by 9.7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The mining, oil and gas sectors led the way with a 75% increase in bankruptcies in 2019 in 2018, while Manitoba was hit the hardest with business filings by more than 39 percent, followed by the Atlantic provinces at 38 percent.

