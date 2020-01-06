Last Reminder: Donate to win Swag in our annual Charity Drive competition

Loading...

Enlarge / give a little joy.

Have you postponed your entry into the latest Ars Technica Charity Drive competition? If so, let this serve as a final reminder. Today, Monday (EST), you have until the end of the day to submit your entry and count your donation (no purchase is required to enter).

So far, almost 500 readers has donated over $ 29,000 to the latest incarnation of our charity. That’s far more than the roughly $ 20,000 we raised last year, but we still have some way to go to reach the nearly $ 39,000 we raised in the 2015 record run. If we make a final donation boost, we know we can put a new flood mark in, so let’s dig deep and give, give, give!

If you haven’t had a chance to give yet, follow the instructions below to count your donation and log your participation in the competition. If you have already done so, we would like to thank everyone at Ars.

How it works

Donating is easy. Simply donate to Child’s Play via PayPal or to EFF via PayPal, credit card or Bitcoin. You can also directly support Child’s Play by selecting an item from a particular hospital’s Amazon wish list on their donation page. Donate as much or as little as you want – every little helps.

Once this is done, it is time to register your entry in our competition. Simply take a digital copy of your receipt (a forwarded email, a screenshot, or simply cut and paste the text) and send it to ArsCharityDrive @ gmail with your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address .com address until 11:59 p.m. ET Monday, January 6, 2020. (One entry per person and each person can only win one prize. US residents only. NO PURCHASE REQUIRED. For more information, including how to do so, please make a donation in the official rules. Also note Ars Technica’s privacy policy.)

We will then contact the winners and let them choose their prize by January 31st (the selection will be made in the order in which the winners are drawn).

Don’t forget to check out the starting shot for the competition to get a list of all possible prizes. Thank you in advance for your donation!