Loading...

The director of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die brings a new version of The Last of the Mohicans to the screen.

Cary Fukunaga, whose previous director credits included the crime drama True Detective and the star-studded Netflix series Maniac, is co-author of the series for the American streaming service HBO Max.

The last Mohawk was written by the author James Fenimore Cooper and was first published in 1826. It tells the romance between a tribesman and the daughter of a British officer against the backdrop of the Seven Years’ War.

It was filmed several times, most recently in 1992 with Daniel Day-Lewis in the leading role.

The Hollywood reporter announced that the new series received a screenplay order from HBO Max, directed by Nicole Kassell (Watchmen).

When the project was first announced, Fukunaga told Deadline: “The clash of civilizations during the Seven Years’ War that frames the history of ‘Last of the Mohicans’ is a longstanding passion of mine. It was a world war before the term even existed. (Sic)

“The opportunity to recreate the strong-willed and free-thinking characters of the story with talents like (co-author) Nick Osborne and Nicole Kassell is incredibly exciting for me.”

Fukunaga’s No Time To Die recently hit the headlines after composer Hans Zimmer was hired to write a score about creative differences at the last minute after Dan Romer’s departure.

HBO Max may not be available in the UK. So if Last of the Mohicans makes it onto the screen, it will likely find an alternate channel.