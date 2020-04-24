Last chance to get 5 good Bose deals, including rare Bose sales – BGR

Getting good deals on Amazon is harder than ever, as the company shifts its focus away from products that don’t need it, but there are still plenty of gems waiting to be found if you know where to look.

This week, Amazon’s best deals include several deep discounts on popular Bose headphones and speakers, discount 50 discount on Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II ANC headphones, and Amazon’s all-time low price on the first and only Bose real wireless earbuds.

There is also a big surprise: hot new Bose 700 wireless noise canceling headphones, which have only been sold a handful of times in the past, are now available at an excellent price.

Finding great deals on Amazon’s site is more difficult than ever. In fact, the retailer’s transactions page is now completely hidden and if you don’t know where to look you’ll never find it. Amazon is still devoting a large amount of resources to deliver medical supplies to hospitals and government customers, so most unnecessary order deliveries have been pushed back sometime or the end of May.

That said, there are still plenty of popular products available to ship soon. Amazon’s best-selling face masks are back in stock, and Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are good to go. But now another great sale you should check out is on Amazon, and this includes some of the most unique personal audio products ever made.

Amazon has more deals on popular Bose speakers and wireless headphones, and we’ve dug them all up to pick the five best bargains. Some of them are well-known businesses that have come back somewhat unexpectedly considering Amazon’s current shift away from unwanted products. Other deals are a bit more surprising, however, as the nascent deal offers a rare discount on hot new Bose 700 wireless noise canceling headphones.

They are Bose’s latest and greatest ANC headphones and they are the best model Bose has ever made. They are still a bit pricey with an all-time discount, so there are two Bose headphones deals that you should definitely consider. The most popular Bose Peaceful 35 II Wireless Noise Cancel Bluetooth Headphones get a discounted discount of $ 299, and Bose SoundSport, Bose’s first and only true wireless earbuds, receives an even bigger discount at an all-time low of $ 139.

If you are looking for speakers instead, there are two Amazon deals that are of particular interest to you. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System, which everyone loves very much, has dropped from $ 250 to $ 179, and the Bose Home Speaker 500 comes with a killer sound quality and hands-free Alexa voice control for $ 299 with a big $ 100 discount.

