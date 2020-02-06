Lashana Lynch pays tribute to her mother in an emotional Essence awards speech

Lashana Lynch, the actress expecting to be the first female James Bond, brought the house down during the starry Black Women of Essence in the Hollywood Awards ceremony.

The Brit, who played as Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel,” shakes and raises the Bond legacy as 00 agent Nomi in “No Time to Die,” in April. The film is the latest from Daniel Craig as 007 – with fans pointing Lynch as the heir.

Lynch won first prize on Beverly Hills bash Thursday and described herself as “a young working-class woman from East London who proudly comes from an immigrant family and wears her heart on her sleeve.” tribute to her mother, a single mother who worked two jobs to raise her and her two brothers and sisters, with the help of her grandmother.

Lynch said, “I grew up in a very traditional Jamaican household … I remember being very aware of my blackness at a very young age,” she said. “I remember being in ballet class at a very young age and having a white teacher instructing me to go in my ass and I then explained why mine doesn’t go in like everyone else.”

She added: “So then I told my mother that I wanted to leave … at that young age, because of the black women who raised me, I was confident in being able to leave a room that didn’t celebrate me. And now I am here in this room to celebrate my skin, my hair and my [back]. “

And when she spoke to her mother, who was in the crowd, she said about her role, “Captain Marvel,”: “That character was a love letter to you and hundreds and thousands of single black mothers who do their best to raise their children.” .. So for you, and all the beautiful black women here today, you have really lifted me up and paved the way … The true essence of humanity lies in the sacrifice of black women, “she added, before it 007 theme hair played.

.