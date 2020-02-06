Lashana Lynch, the actress expecting to be the first black female James Bond ever, celebrated her groundbreaking role at a Hollywood award-winning star, saying: “It is an honor to be proud to fly our large Jamaican flag in MI6 as 00 agent. “

The British actress, who acted as pilot and proud single mother Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel”, shakes and awakens Bond legacy as 00 agent Nomi in “No Time to Die” in April. The film is the latest from Daniel Craig as 007.

While Bond has previously played strong characters by stars, including Grace Jones and Halle Berry, Lynch is the 60-year-old franchise’s first black female agent, who already has an elite 00 status and takes over 007 status when Bond takes over the British intelligence service MI6.

And Lynch brought the house down during the starry Black Women of Essence in the Hollywood Awards ceremony. Lynch took the first prize on Thursday in the glamorous basly of Beverly Hills and said: “I used to be a little shocked knowing there were little black girls around the world who might look up to me and what I do … but I soon realized that golden opportunity to talk to my loved ones …. It was a privilege to play Maria Rambeau and give an ode to single black mothers who are real heroes without capes, and it is an honor to proudly display our great Jamaican flag to be allowed to flash in MI6 as a 00 agent. “

She described herself as: “A dark, working young woman from West London … who proudly comes from an immigrant family and wears her truth on her sleeve,” she offered an emotional tribute to her mother Sonia Lynch, a single mother who has two worked jobs to raise her and her two brothers, with the help of her grandmother.

Lynch said: “I grew up in a very traditional Jamaican household. … I remember that I was hyper aware of my blackness, “she said,” I remember being in ballet class at a very young age and having a white teacher instructing me to put my buttocks on, and I then explained why my t go like everyone else inside. “

She added: “So then I told my mother that I wanted to leave [ballet] at that young age, and because of the black women who raised me, I was confident in being able to leave a room that didn’t fourth. And now here I am in this room celebrating my skin, my hair and my [back]. “

And speaking to her mother Sonia, who was in the crowd, she said about her role “Captain Marvel”: “That character was a love letter to you and hundreds and thousands of single black mothers who go above and beyond to raise their children. … so for you and all the beautiful black women here today, you really lifted me up and paved the way.

“The true essence of humanity lies in the sacrifice of black women,” she added before the 007 theme played her when she left the stage.

Others honored at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event were filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, who directed Beyonce’s “Formation” and “Lemonade”, plus the movie “Queen & Slim”, the cast of “Pose” and actress Niecy Nash.

Guests and presenters in the bash – considered the most fun and emotional of Hollywood’s big prize week – include Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae and Billy Porter.

