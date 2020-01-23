Laser headlights can make roads lighter and cars smarter

In other words, your headlights can broadcast data one day – not that car manufacturers are currently working on it. And not just your headlights, but everything that emits artificial light. “Could be with a street lamp, could be with traffic lights or stop signs,” says Nakamura’s co-founder of SLD, Paul Rudy. “It can even be a light bulb in your house that replaces your WiFi router.” If you want to fix the visible light, these systems work well in infrared.

That is exciting on the road because cars have to deal with more data than ever before. The technology can be used for vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Emitting headlamps could replace some of the functionality of current radar systems used for adaptive cruise control and other vehicle safety systems by packaging them in an existing system, rather than creating another detector set. This would save engineers and designers the trouble of fighting for valuable real estate on the front of a car or behind the windshield.

“It is quite a challenge to find a few cubic centimeters to package that radar module and cable and so on,” says Tom LeMense. The Detroit-based engineer has been working on radar, lidar and other automotive communication, safety and detection systems for decades and is a named inventor on more than 20 patents related to these devices. “So a solution that is integrated elsewhere can be interesting.”

It is a pity that the challenges for the widespread implementation of Li-Fi seem almost as broad as the potential applications. The first revolves around the fact that technology requires a visible line of sight, because light does not go around corners or through walls. “If you just want to communicate with the vehicles that you can see around you, then that might be a solution,” says Le Mense. “With Li-Fi you have solved the bandwidth problem, but it is a kind of bridge to nowhere.” (This also applies to indoor use. Your phone could not pick up a Li-Fi signal if it was in your pocket. Time to raise daddy core and return the phone-rolled phone holder?

Costs are also a problem. Just about all current driver network assist technologies work on the trusted, established and almost ubiquitous cellular spectrum. A new set-up would mean more expenses to build more infrastructure. That would be hard to justify, says LeMense, especially since communication from vehicle to vehicle usually involves small amounts of data, such as the position, speed and course of each car.

That could change if the world drives away from human driving. “Once you have autonomous cars with all their data needs, you need gigabits or dozens of gigabits per second and you start driving,” says Rudy. “So if you go through a traffic light and want to do a data exchange, you know you have to do it quickly.”

Yes, our short-term communication may soon require other, invisible spectra to support their spectral self-driving capabilities. But for now, the laser fans will have to settle for a better view of the road.

