Larry Walker's rise to Hall of Famer a testament to hard work, patience

TORONTO – Imagine Bob Strumm saying yes instead of no to Larry Walker.

The hockey director for many years was the head coach and general manager for the Regina Pats in the mid-1980s when he first crossed paths with the newly beaten baseball hall of Famer. At the time, Walker was a big, aggressive goalkeeper who was not friendly to anyone who came close to him and he twice received invitations to a training camp at the Western Hockey League club.

Strumm cut the teenager both times, the second for the 1984-85 season, a decision that led the chain events that brought Walker to a $ 1500 signing bonus with the Montreal Expos, and the start of a career that was rewarded with a place in the game largest in Cooperstown.

“The second time I cut it, he kicked his bag all the way down the hall – he was so upset,” says a delighted Strumm on the phone from Las Vegas. “He wanted to win the Stanley Cup. You know what? As big as an athlete – I didn’t realize how great he was – he would probably have played as a keeper in the National Hockey League. This man had a burning fire unlike most young athletes you meet.

“And here he goes to the Hall of Fame baseball.”

There were countless obstacles Walker had to overcome first, because Walker was incredibly raw on the baseball field despite this being the short stop of the junior team. A vision was needed from Expos scout Bob Rogers, who caught a glimpse of him in an adult baseball tournament in B.C. to see what he was not and to believe in what he could be. And none of this would have happened if Strumm Walker had chosen to support starter Jamie Reeve with the Pats.

“Well, I’d have to say I’d probably miss a few more teeth, that’s one thing,” Walker says, thinking about what he would have been if he’d kept playing hockey. “And I don’t know if the success would have been there in hockey because it turned out to be in baseball. There is probably a better chance at home in Maple Ridge to do some kind of job there and this conversation would never take place. It was a I made the decision to move into a city in British Columbia and decided that I just didn’t want to do it anymore, when I was (17) years old, I don’t know how a child of that age makes that decision, but it’s a decision I’ve made, and then baseball found me and it went away.

“Only a few lucky no and a few good eyes that were watching me then and then the Montreal Expos signed me and I got that chance. I rolled it. “

***

The selection of Walker in his 10th and final year that he was eligible for the Hall of Fame voting round was frighteningly close. He collected 304 of the 397 votes cast and cleared the 75 percent threshold of 298 votes with just six check marks. Public projections based on the current results recorded by Ryan Thibodaux and his crew suggested that he would simply fail.

Based on past discrepancies between the results of public and private ballots, Walker did some math in his head and thought he would end up around 73.3 percent. As he spent his day keeping things as normal as possible – he skipped a workout but did some garden work and hung around with guests gathered at his house – he sent a tweet bracing himself for the worst.

Although I believe I am a little short of today, I still want to thank everyone who has drawn for me and shown your support. I am grateful to all of you! It was nice to read everyone’s thoughts today. Cheers LW

– Larry Walker (@ Cdnmooselips33) January 21, 2020

“The tweet was that I was open,” he explains later. “I’m not a big guy on social media. I follow a lot on Twitter with Ryan Thibodaux’s accounts. He keeps a lot of us up to date on how it’s going, so I followed that religiously. I just wanted to give my honest thoughts and that’s how I felt. “

Still the nerves started kicking in around 4 p.m. ET and that was the moment he settled down to wait for the last number. He has been told that if he is elected, he will be at his phone around 5.15 a.m. When the time came, he thought he would give it a 90-second window before continuing. He was about to tell everyone to stand up when the phone rang with a New York area code.

“Oh shit,” he remembers saying out loud. “And then maybe,” Oh my God. “

Jack O’Connell, the national secretary / treasurer of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was on the phone. This is how it went.

The moment Larry Walker was called by the @baseballhall!

: @MLB pic.twitter.com/52im7aahu6

– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2020

In 2014 he achieved only 10.2 percent of the ballot papers issued. Four years ago he was only 21.9 percent. The turnaround, a product of the changing composition of the electorate and a better understanding of his career thanks to advanced statistics, is remarkable.

“The last two, three weeks, following the tracker and seeing what was going on and watching the voices of people coming in, sitting there watching and seeing the number stay around 85 (percent) after 200 I was genuinely interested, there was a chance, “says Walker. “That has never existed in recent years. Although I had a lot of fun last year and enjoyed seeing it around 65 and then finishing at 54, it was incredible. And to be honest, if this year had come a bit short, I would probably say the same, how incredible that many people think I am good enough to get that close. Fortunately I say enough people who thought I was good enough that I didn’t get that close. I have taken the last hurdle. “

***

Early in his baseball career, there were many obstacles. Walker felt rich after receiving the $ 1500 from the exhibition and noted that it was worth about $ 2,000 Canadian after the conversion, and drove from Maple Ridge to Florida for his first spring training.

Switching to full-time baseball after being devoted to hockey was difficult, partly because he didn’t really know what to expect. A real path had yet to be set out for the majors for Canadians, who were not even eligible for the design at that time. And he stood behind other players in so many ways.

“I had no idea,” Walker says about the challenges that await him. “When I signed that contract and drove to Florida for spring training and played baseball, I never really knew the rules of the game or much of the game. The history of the game. I’m a hockey player. You grow up in Canada, you were born in hockey. That is in your blood and veins. So baseball was something that I had to learn along the way. Once I had figured it out and learned to play and became better and more successful, the road became a little clearer about the possibilities. “

He debuted in Utica in the New York Penn League for the short season and batted .223 / .297 / .307 in 62 games during the 1985 season. Walker remembers the season well because, “I know how bad I was and the Expos also knew how bad I was. “

But the fire Strumm had noticed in him on the ice also carried to the field and he worked and worked and worked to overcome his shortcomings. The following year at A-ball Burlington it started to click, especially when manager J.R. Miner brought him from the inner field to the right field, where he could use both his arm and soften his mind.

“You feel much less stress in the outfield. You are not involved in almost every game, “says Walker. “There’s a lot going on out there, but it’s not to the extent that you’re 90 feet, 110 feet of guys hitting rockets at you. I think I helped hit a roundabout.

“The biggest thing for my entire career was that thing between your ears. Spiritually I was able to beat the game at a young age and I carried that with me. For me, that was my greatest strength during my career, mentally defeating that game. Even when I was injured and had to come back from so many damn injuries, the worst thing is getting injuries and doing rehab. I was so tired of doing rehab. By the time I retired, I called out uncle. The mental part of the game, even at that stage, was big in my career. “

Walker debuted in the majors on August 16, 1989 against the San Francisco Giants, appeared as a regular in 1990 and played 1,988 games in the majors, hitting .313 / .400 / .565 with 383 homers, 471 doubles, 230 stolen bases and 154 outfield helps.

Few players of his generation offered a complete package.

“He could do anything,” says Justin Morneau, the old baseman of Minnesota Twins from the generation of Canadian players directly influenced by Walker. “Golden glove, great arm, steal bases, walk in, walk home when you need it – absolutely everything you can ask a man to do on a baseball field. If that’s not a Hall of Famer, I don’t really know what it is. “

***

The case against Walker was often about the amount of time he missed due to an injury, and a belief that his number had been blown up by falling into Denver’s air while playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Criticizing someone for the first, a direct consequence of the hard lead with which he played the game, is incredibly hard when you look at his overall production on the field, leading to a career of 72.7 WAR as calculated by Baseball Reference.

The latter has been driven out numerous times – during his 1997 MVP season, for example, his OPS at home was 1,169 versus 1,176 on the road. To claim he was a Coors creation was incredibly lazy, as Jayson Stark of The Athletic clearly demonstrated.

I led Larry Walker’s career through the baseball reference Stat Neutralizer today, filtered for a neutral NL park in 2019. This is where his latest numbers ended up:

.305 / .390 / .547 / .937, with only 14 fewer hits and 11 fewer HRs.

That is in a “neutral” park, not Coors. Do you get the photo?

– Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 21, 2020

Walker had heard such talk since his playing days. Although he generally avoids the kind of politicization that sometimes occurs during a player’s candidacy, he also consistently distances himself from the thin debate. Even at the time of justification, he refused to invade or criticize his critics.

“I have said that I am always good with people who are against it, every year, because they feel that you have benefits, I think,” Walker says. “But in the long run it’s a major league baseball team, it’s a franchise like any other, you go upstairs and fight with the rest of your teammates to try and beat the other guys across the street and I’ve got Answering these questions is a fine line of right and wrong, right and wrong, honest and not fair, whatever the correct wording is. I don’t even know. to talk, because I think you can really go to other Hall of Famers who have played in other ballparks that have influenced their goods and bad things and it is really a conversation that would probably never end if you split players and their house and away I really did very well there and I am grateful that I really did very well there, because it helped me get to where I am now. “

With this he became not only the second Canadian and first position player from Great White North, selected for Cooperstown, but also the first player from the Rockies. Perhaps that junk argument is finally being settled.

***

Walker’s great moment was not only his. For a Canadian baseball community that multiplied as its performance in the majors multiplied, there is an important significance in Walker at Ferguson Jenkins in the hall.

There was a lot of joy on Tuesday evening when the news broke out.

“This is a really great moment for Canadian baseball and Canadian baseball fans, but especially for Larry Walker and his family,” said Greg Hamilton, director of national teams of Baseball Canada, in a statement. “Larry was an enormous talent on the baseball field and was an athlete that young Canadian ball players could look up to and someone who would like to call Canadians coast to coast coast.

“A proud Canadian who still influences the game north of the border through his association with our national team, Baseball Canada cannot be more proud of Larry to achieve this honor that he deserves so richly.”

And then this is from Joey Votto, the first baseman of Cincinnati Reds on a Hall of Fame track.

“Larry will not only represent the Rockies, Expos and Cardinals organizations in Cooperstown, but as the largest Canadian position player ever, he represents an entire country. This is a well deserved achievement. My sincere congratulations. “

—Joey Votto

– Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 22, 2020

The impact is not lost on Walker, who was included in the Canadian Baseball of Fame in St. Marys, Ont. In 2009, even because he doesn’t like to take the credit.

“I hope it means as much to Canada as it means to me …”

– Larry Walker (@ Cdnmooselips33) because he is the 2nd Canadian to enter the @baseballhall. # HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/QcgMslKm1S

– Tim and Sid (@timandsid) January 22, 2020

***

Walker does not forgive easily, and he certainly does not forget it.

In the summer of 1997, he and Bob Strumm, then managing director of the IHL’s Las Vegas Thunder, met at Dodgers Stadium.

Well, kind of crossed paths.

Strumm and a friend decided to catch a ball game and they showed up early to watch the batting training. In an attempt to say hello, Strumm asked a messenger to give Walker his business card in the dugout, and he did, but the former goalkeeper refused to meet his former coach.

Walker went over to homer in his first at bat.

“He was still bitter about the fact that he didn’t get a chance to become a WHL goalkeeper,” Strumm says laughing. “He left me big. We still laugh about it.

“There is no doubt and I admit that we made a mistake.… Even then he had a great size for a keeper. He was at least 6-2 and in those days many goalkeepers were smaller. He was overactive, a a bit hyper in the net, which is understandable if you know him.He was so tough that anyone who came into his fold would get deeply into trouble.He actually got into a few pieces during his time in training camp. just didn’t keep him.

“It’s so difficult for juniors. I consider myself an architect, and yet you usually have a good condition to know who’s coming. He was a wildcard.”

Yes, he was certain, one who, as it turned out, needed a little push out of the fold and into a batter’s box, so he couldn’t swing forward, but to play baseball on the way to the Gallery of Honor. He might never have got there if Strumm had said yes.