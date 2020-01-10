Larry Walker 'grateful' for the support before the Hall of Fame vote

Loading...

Canadian baseball legend Larry Walker says he is “grateful” for the support he received prior to the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame elections.

“It’s exciting to watch it and see where it’s going,” Walker said in an interview with Dan Murphy of Sportsnet during the Thursday game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers. “This year is a little better than last year, so it makes it exciting for everyone.

“As a Canadian, I am proud to have this position and hopefully I can do it.”

Walker enjoyed a 17-year MLB career with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. Called the National League MVP in 1997, the outfielder was a seven-fold Gold Glove winner and a five-fold all-star.

The vote on January 21 is Walker’s tenth and final chance to be elected in the hall of fame. A player must appear at 75 percent of the ballot papers to be elected and Walker stands at 85 percent of the publicly disclosed ballot papers so far.

“Now that we’re in the 80s, we’ll see. I think I’m a little inadequate, but that’s no problem,” Walker said. I never dreamed of playing baseball in the big leagues. I played for 17 years and voted for 10 years, so for me that is an achievement. “

The resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., welcomed his Canucks during their only visit to Florida this season. However, when asked how many Canucks hockey he is watching this season, he said, “I’m doing my best … but when they come in at 10 p.m. EST, I’m in bed then.”