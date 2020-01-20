When Larry Walker was on the field, he was a force able to change the outcome of a game with his speed, his throwing arm or his bat. He had as much power on the record as anyone else, but he wasn’t just a snail. A lifelong .313 batter, he won three batters while walking almost as often as he struckout.

But his best seasons came to Coors Field, perhaps the best butcher’s park in baseball history, and Walker struggled to stay healthy with just one season with more than 150 games. A full account of his career must also take these factors into account.

So far, the arguments against Walker outweigh the many points in his favor. But after nine seasons in the Hall of Fame vote, Walker now gets unprecedented support prior to his 10th and final chance to be elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America in Cooperstown. Perhaps this is the year in which Walker’s achievements finally overshadow his injuries and home ball park.

Now that Tuesday’s announcement is approaching, we will take a closer look at the figures that determine Walker’s career and Hall of Fame candidacy.

4 – Walker singled and walked three times in his big league debut at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 1989. Those four basehits were a sign of things for the native Maple Ridge, BC, as he would end his career with a lifespan of .400 on-base percentage.

7- Walker won the first of his seven gold gloves in 1992 when he broke out like a star at the age of 25. He also made the first of five all-star teams that year while winning the first of three Silver Sluggers.

151 – While Walker’s best years were at Coors Field, he was an offensive force even before signing a $ 22.5 million four-year deal with the Rockies. In 1994, his last season in Montreal, his OPS was + 151. For context, that would have placed him in 2019 between George Springer (150) and Anthony Rendon (153).

1,176 – There is no doubt that over the years Walker has benefited from hitting at Coors Field. It was so forgiving for hitters that the position players on the 2000 Rockies together beat .304 with a .845 OPS as a team. The starting short stop at that club, Neifi Perez, was a .321 hitter for life at Coors Field and a substitute player away from the height. So yes, it was a paradise for hitters, especially in the years that Walker played there.

But Walker still deserves the honor that he has benefited from that environment. During his prime seasons from 1997-2001, he won three batting titles and an MVP. He averaged a .357 / .445 / .658 battle line with 31 homers per season during that half decade. He essentially acted as a Hall of Famer.

And it should be noted that during his 1997 MVP season, Walker actually rode better on the road. His home numbers that year were ridiculous: 20 home runs with a .384 / .460 / .709 batting line for a 1,169 OPS. And yet his road numbers were even better: 29 home runs and a .346 / .443 / .733 batting line for a 1,176 OPS.

.873 – About two-thirds of Walker’s career appearances appeared outside of Coors Field. He placed a .873 OPS outside of Colorado – higher than the career of OPS from Hall of Famers such as Wade Boggs, Al Kaline and Reggie Jackson.

6 – Only six players beat Walker during their batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.400) and slugging percentage (.565): Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Hank Greenberg, Rogers Hornsby, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams.

383 – Compared to many Hall of Famers, Walker’s career home run is totally modest. He set a career high with 49 homers during his MVP season and was on 30 homers three other times.

230 – Although best known for his bat, Walker stole 230 bases over the years, with a top of 33 in 1997. His stolen base rate was 75.1 percent – above average for the era. If he can match that conversion rate on BBWAA ballots, he has a place in Cooperstown.

141 – Because OPS + takes margin into account, it helps players to compare over eras and competitions. Walkers career OPS + of 141 beats Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero, among many others.

72.7 – Although he missed a lot of time over the years and had the advantage of Coors Field, Walker was such a good batter that he earned 72.7 victories over replacement during his career, as measured by Baseball-Reference.

That is more career WAR than Derek Jeter, a bet that he will cast his first round of voting this summer. It is also more than dozens of players in Cooperstown, including Barry Larkin, Tony Gwynn, Eddie Murray, Ernie Banks, Roberto Alomar and Dave Winfield.

33 – The Rockies announced last week that they will retire 33 from Walker.

85.7 – From Monday, Walker’s name appeared on 85.7 percent of the well-known ballot papers, as followed by Ryan Thibodaux. That gives him a real chance to be elected, but he is not sure with more than half of all ballot papers that are still unknown. A year ago, Walker’s support dropped by 11.3 percentage points after those private ballots were counted. A similar drop off Tuesday would bring him right to the edge of the required minimum of 75 percent for induction.

His chances are therefore legitimate, far from being assured.