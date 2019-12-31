Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland proves that there is no place like home

Loading...

CLEVELAND – When Larry Nance Jr. was a child after the Richfield Coliseum experienced its fate as an abandoned property, but before there was ever any indication of “The Diff” on the Q (now Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) scoreboard, Larry Sr. drive his son 30 or so miles on I-77 to watch the caves. Sr., a Cleveland legend, met former teammates, greeted them, talked to friends, took photos with fans and, if Jr. was lucky, went to the locker room.

During the trip they talked about everything in their thoughts. On the way back they talked about the Cavs. It's a very specific memory for Larry, but one that's important for many sports fans: go to the game with your father, even if your father wasn't a Slam Dunk Contest champion whose shirt hangs on the rafters of your hometown team ,

Well, after a series of events that can best be described as random, Nance Jr. has the same opportunity, except that he has the urge to wear No. 22 alone. After the trade, in which Jordan Clarkson and Nance were sent to the Cavs by the Lakers during the 2018 season, Nance signed an extension with the Cavaliers and is a key element in the team's rebuild after LeBron James left for Los Angeles. He calls himself (jokingly) the only person who lived in LA but went on vacation in Ohio and resettled in Bath, Ohio. He grew up here, just around the corner from LeBron's house in northeast Ohio, and his father is still close by.

"I don't know how to put it differently than the fact that it's only at home," says Nance over breakfast near the Cavs practice area as he watches snowflakes melt on the sidewalk in early December. "It's just convenient. Occasionally I drive past my father's house and then drive to a game. I and he will both get into the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse together. I can't charge a price for it. Now I can pick him up and go to the games drive and sometimes he comes back now, he can get into the locker room. If he goes anywhere it's "Mister Nance". It's crazy; if you said to me 15 years ago, "Hey, look, get ready. You will be in this jersey. "No, I mean, no. I had two Division I deals. That shouldn't happen."

Nance Jr. wasn't easily recruited from Revere High School. He had no respected AAU career or a shipload of teams calling him despite his family background. When he was fighting Crohn's disease but was only officially diagnosed when he was 16, the disease affected his weight and growth, and he often got tired. It wasn't until he got a program to manage it that his on-site numbers showed the potential for his future. He jumped to 6'9 and gained almost 100 pounds. (He devoted his extrajudicial time to a foundation to help people with the disease and raise awareness of Crohns.)

He had offers from Bowling Green and Wyoming and decided to play for Larry Shyatt in Laramie. Shyatt comes from Cleveland. He attended Cleveland Heights High School, attended the College of Wooster, and did his Masters in Akron. Nance liked that even though he was far from home, he had a connection to northeast Ohio and was able to make a name for himself as a cowboy.

The lanky striker did just that from his second season, becoming a double-double machine and last season's Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. The Lakers saw enough to put him 27th overall in the 2015 NBA draft, and he quickly made himself popular with Los Angeles fans with his ridiculous dunks.

But he often remarked that he missed Cleveland and didn't quite get in touch with the people he'd met in LA. He loved his teammates and could appreciate the weather or his place in Redondo, but it wasn't home.

Nance completed Kobe's retirement tour when the team won 17 games and grew up with players such as Clarkson, Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma. However, the Lakers obviously wanted stars and started taking steps to adjust to a great free agent. The youth movement was relatively closed, and coincidentally, Nance was simultaneously relocated to the Cavs for a championship boost with LeBron to clear the room for LeBron in Los Angeles. Many players would have counted the result (a loss in the final followed by a reconstruction team in a city with cold weather) as a prison sentence.

Instead, Nance doubled. It was a dream that came true, a dream that he couldn't miss even as an adult.

"Coming back and playing for the team my father had his retired number for and wearing the same number is just like …" says Nance before stopping. “I was just happy to play college basketball. I'm just happy to be drafted into the Lakers, and then that wasn't even an option. I hadn't even liked: "Oh, maybe I can go to Cleveland in the free agency", no. I didn't have no. Because that is asking too much, asking too much. I'm allowed to play in the NBA. I was thrilled to be able to play here once a year, and you know, do an event and get a suite for my family. But now it's like I wear this jersey every day. I had a Trajan Langdon (jersey) and a Terrell Brandon. When I was growing up I had a Lamond Murray poster in my room. He was the man for me. And then Ricky Davis, I thought he was super cool. "

The NBA, Cavaliers owners Dan Gilbert and Nance Sr. allowed Jr. to wear number 22, a number that is still retired from the Cavaliers. The younger Nance sees no comparison between himself and his father, he only sees the family.

"My father was ridiculous," says Nance. "I mean, three times All Star. Yes, he is the man. So I grew up all my life with: 'Oh, will you be your father? Are you gonna be all that stuff? "And it's just like that:" I don't know. "I don't know. It doesn't really matter to me. I'm on my own path. The fact that I'm coming to the NBA is what are the chances of that? Whether people compare it to them or not, but at the same time, whether they do it or not, it doesn't affect me because it's all me.

"So, thanks for the genetics, dad," Nancy continues. "But that's one thing I never understood. I love my father. He's super cool. I've never met someone who had something bad to say about my father. I love my name, more than likely if I have a child, it will be a third. I have a feeling that both I and my father did it right, so there will be a third, and I'm just super proud of that. "

Dad must be proud of how Nance Jr. settled in with the Cavaliers in the 2019-20 season. Jr. has worked on his reach and, with a career high of 2.9 attempts per game, shoots the top 34 percent of three. He averages 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds as a bridge between the youth movement and the veteran holdovers of these final teams.

"I left Cleveland twice last summer for less than five days each," says Nance. “I spent my whole summer here to improve my skills, catch and shoot and shoot threes. I think I shot about 20,000 threes this summer. That is a ton. That is probably the most work I have ever done. From the moment they were hired, coaching staff say: "Yes, we need it. We need it from you. “I could always shoot, I was always in touch, but I never really wanted to shoot three, I never really had the care to do it. I'm super good all around the rim. That's how I got into the league, that's how I stay in the league, that's how I do it. But they kind of gave me the green light and they see how much work I've put into them. And the fact that in practice I'm fucking shooting a ball – preseason wasn't that great for me, and so it took a little, but when we got to regular time, I started to find out that these were the shots that are there to be open and see where they will come from every game. "

The 27-year-old (he is a New Year's baby after all) is happy about the opportunity to participate in the room as an adult, although he has to laugh at the fact that in his fifth season he is considered a veterinarian in the league. These reconstruction projects are going so fast, and he's committed to realizing them in ways he couldn't do in Los Angeles with the core for which he was designed as part. He often looks at Tristan Thompson, whom he praised especially for his leadership qualities last season. Thompson represents a group in the locker room; The new draft picks are different. Nance, who is between these two groups, has to find ways to connect the points on and off the ground.

Coach John Beilein appreciates the tone that Nance sets, especially on the defensive.

"Really just a dark, tough winner," said first-year head coach of Nance after losing to Magic on December 6. "That's all you can see. Even if the ball didn't go in. He's a guy, if he doesn't do well on the offensive, he takes it off his defender and comes out and plays better D. Some people do not if the insult doesn’t click, they’re still thinking about it at the other end. Larry is such an important part of this team, this culture, and our future. ”

This future includes guards like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr. who took some time to familiarize themselves with the speed and precision of the NBA game. As a big football fan, Nance sees and communicates everything from different angles and emphasizes the importance of acting rather than reacting in certain situations.

"It plays with a clever giant that a security guard sometimes has to see:" Oh, it's not about being a shooting show, "says Nance." It's not about hitting the ball in the ground. It's literally about angles. Angle. So if I tell you that this is the bow and you come and roll from here and they keep pushing you down, start here. It takes a second to learn. Sometimes when you have someone grabbing your hand and saying, "Try it out," see it and it will open. As soon as they start to score, it makes me open. As soon as it opened me, everything is there. "

It's all part of the crash course that is a rookie guard in the NBA. Nevertheless, Nance is excited about the future of Cleveland's young back court trio.

"They are ridiculously talented," says Nance of the young guards. “You can see it in practice every day. But here too it takes a while to learn. There are angles, there are inches that open you. "

As soon as the boys have settled in and the team has a bit more talent around them, they can grow together. Beilein was used for this, even though there is a somewhat cumbersome phase in the first year with some older players who are used to doing something specific. Nance wants to make it to the end, and that was one of the main reasons why he signed his extension last season.

As he sees it, few players can take their future into their own hands and really play where they want to play. Nance is lucky enough to be one of them, and as an added bonus, he can play at home for the team his father played for while wearing his father's number. Herein lies the power of Jr. It is an honor to see children in his jersey even when he is not playing a 25 point game.

And if it is up to him, he will be here forever. He will be Mister Nance, who will one day bring Larry the third person into the locker room and drive home through the game on I-77.

"There is a certain level of comfort that you can only achieve at home," says Nance. "If we can work something out, I'd like to sign an extension again. I would rather do nothing than be Clevelands Udonis Haslem. It would be great."

