Larry King says age difference of 26 years with ex-wife Shawn “took its toll”

Five months after Larry King filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, the 86-year-old presenter of the talk show reveals why the marriage didn’t last.

“The age difference ultimately takes its toll,” he told People of his divorce in August 2019. “My wife is also a very religious Mormon and I am an agnostic atheist, so that causes few problems.”

He added: “We have overcome a lot, but it has reached a point where we could not get along.”

King, who had an almost fatal stroke earlier last year, filed a divorce in August 2019, citing “incompatible differences.”

“I thought about what I wanted for the rest of my life,” he told the mag. “If you are 40 and there are moments of accident in a marriage, you can overcome that. But it is difficult at my age. There is nothing worse than arguing. And I wanted to be happy.”

He continued: “I wish Shawn nothing but the best. We love eachother. And I’ll always take care of her. “

Page Six only reported that King’s friends and family were “ecstatic” about the split. “He almost died, and he realized that she never really cared about him,” sources said at the time.

Shawn was his seventh wife and his eighth divorce over the years. He has five children, two of which he shares with Shawn.

“It has been a difficult year,” he said. “And I have no idea what 2020 will look like. But I can still work and I can see my children grow up. I feel positive – and hopeful.”

.