Larry Ehlers was a pioneer in specialty foods

Larry Ehlers, founder of Larry’s Market in Brown Deer and pioneer in the sale of specialty foods, was introduced to the store in 1977 wearing his Guilde des Fromagers medal. He was inducted into the company in 1976. (Photo: Sentinel files from the Milwaukee Journal)

Larry Ehlers, the founder of Larry’s Market wearing berets that helped popularize fancy cheeses and items like Perrier in the Milwaukee area, died on January 15. He was 95 years old.

Ehlers was still working at the store at 8737 N. Deerwood Drive in Brown Deer (between tours in the north and in Florida) until it was sold in 2017 to its former chef, Dale Curley, said the daughter of Ehlers, Patty Ehlers Peterson.

“The store was not her job, it was really her passion,” she said of her father.

Ehlers was in good health until about a month ago, she said, and lived independently until she moved into a serviced residence in Cedarburg after a fall two years ago .

Ehlers was an employee of the local grocery store before he owned it. Formerly known as Brown Deer Food Market, it was across the street from where it had grown up, said his daughter.

He bought it in 1970, after having had several different owners at the time. He liked to say that he “had no more owners and had to buy the store,” said his daughter, who worked with him at the market.

Larry’s Market started out as a small grocery store typical of the time, with a butcher counter and a section of products. The store delivered groceries to prominent families along Lake Drive and near River Hills, his daughter recalls, and then charged a $ 2 delivery charge, unusual for the time.

The market also had a wholesale business supplying restaurants in Milwaukee, such as those at Pfister and Marc Plaza (now downtown Hilton) and Karl Ratzsch with specialty items in the 1970s and 1980s, said Curley, the current market owner who worked in the market. from time to time since high school.

Over time, the market has found its niche by focusing on specialty foods, deli meats and catering, including an abundance of platters and cheese boards.

Ehlers’ son Steve, who became one of the early supporters of the state’s artisanal cheese makers, joined the company after trying fine cheeses while traveling to France after university.

The father and son went to the Fancy Food Show in New York after Larry Ehlers’ wife, the late Carol Ehlers, heard her husband talk about the show while reading Telefood magazine. She bought them the tickets to go, said Peterson.

Larry Ehlers has given himself $ 100 to buy French cheeses to resell to Brown Deer.

“At that time, it bought a fair amount of cheese,” said Patty Peterson.

The cheese was delivered to Milwaukee by plane a few months later and picked up on a Friday. It sold on Saturday, said Ehlers’ daughter. It may well be the only French brie and Port Salut to be sold in a store in the region at the time.

Cheeses fueled the popularity of everything French in the 1970s, fueled in part by the television show “The French Chef” by Julia Child. Ehlers was also one of the first Perrier water distributors in Milwaukee.

“He was a pioneer,” said Curley. “There were a lot of things that we take for granted now.”

Andy Hatch, co-owner and cheese maker at Uplands Cheese in Dodgeville, makes some of the state’s best-known and most renowned cheeses. One of them is Alpine style cheese similar to Gruyère called Pleasant Ridge Reserve.

Hatch traces his desire to make Alpine-style cheese straight back to visits to Larry’s market when he was a child with his parents in the late 1980s.

Hatch, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, would go with his parents to the store to pick up the cheeses they needed to make fondue – it was then the rare place for cheese sales, Hatch said.

“Larry gave me, like a little child, Gruyère crusts. I nibbled on small pieces of cheese like a little mouse or something,” recalls Hatch. Now, when Hatch cuts his Pleasant Ridge and nibbles on it, he brings it back to Larry’s market.

“They just loved tasting food with people,” Hatch said of Ehlers and his family at the store. “This is what turns people to new things and creates lifelong customers.”

Steve Ehlers, who bought the market from his father about 25 years ago, died in 2016 of cancer. Larry’s market was sold to Curley after the death of Steve Ehlers.

Although Larry Ehlers served in the Second World War on an aircraft carrier and was in Okinawa, he “didn’t really talk about the war,” said Peterson. It was an employee of the serviced apartment where Ehlers lived who persuaded him to participate in a Stars and Stripes honor flight in 2018. “From that day on, he wore his hat and jacket of honor “said Peterson.

Larry Ehlers of Cedarburg, a WWII veteran, flew to Washington, D.C. in November 2018 for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight from Mitchell International Airport to Milwaukee. He is shown taking the oath of allegiance before boarding the plane. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Besides his daughter, Ehlers is survived by his son Jeff, his grandchildren and other parents. The visit will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 23, until the Memorial Service at 6 a.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg.

