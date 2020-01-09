Loading...

Larry David was the one and only guest to sit on Wednesday Night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And he seemed unusually happy to be there.

After spending her first segment browsing some of her New Year’s resolutions – including not greeting the servers and learning to “slide” – the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm shared some thoughts on her presidential candidate doppelgänger.

As Colbert pointed out, David has now played Senator Bernie Sanders at least 10 times in Saturday Night Live. The role even earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2016. But that doesn’t mean he wants to follow in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin and keep doing it forever.

It turns out that Sanders will be the main guest of The Late Show this Thursday evening. So the host asked, “Is there anything you would like me to ask Bernie tomorrow night?”

“I would say, I would beg him to give up so that I don’t have to keep flying from Los Angeles to do SNL,” said David. “I thought that when he had a heart attack, it wouldn’t be necessary to come from Los Angeles. But, you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing can stop this man!

“If he wins, do you know what it’s going to do in my life?”, He added. “Do you have any idea? I mean, it will be great for the country – great for the country. Terrible for me.”

