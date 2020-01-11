Larkin's shooting target gives Red Wings the victory over Senators

Loading...

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the slipping Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist and Larkin also scored in the regulation for Detroit. Red Wings defender Filip Hronek had two assists. Jonathan Bernier saved 29 rescues and defeated Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov in the tiebreaker.

It was the Red Wings’ third victory in five games, the first time they did since November 8-16.

Colin White had a goal and an assist and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which lost its season-high sixth deficit. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

White’s power-play goal 9:18 over in the second period brought the score to 2. He tapped defender Mike Reilly’s shot from the point for his fourth goal.

Larkin’s power-play goal 5:32 in the middle period gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. He skated through three Ottawa players in the neutral zone and the senators finished and stopped the puck past Hogberg while Larkin cut the top of the fold from right to left. It was his 11th goal.

Tkackuk placed Ottawa on the board just 22 seconds later when his attempt to pass from the side of the net went into the skate of defender Patrik Nemeth of Red Wings. It was Tkachuk’s 14th goal.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:05 in the first period when he tipped Hronek’s shot-pass. It was Bertuzzi’s 16th goal.

COMMENTS: Ottawa hired Jim Little as CEO on Friday. Owner Eugene Melnyk was the CEO of the team. Little will be responsible for the business strategy, focused on marketing and community relationships. â € ¦ Senators D Ron Hainsey returned after an injury to the lower body on December 19. â € ¦ Larkin extended his point to five games (two goals, three assists).

NEXT ONE

Senators: host of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabers on Sunday.