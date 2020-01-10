Larkin's shooting target gives Red Wings a 3-2 win over Senators | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

White’s power-play goal 9:18 over in the second period brought the score to 2. He tapped defender Mike Reilly’s shot from the point for his fourth goal.

Larkin’s power-play goal 5:32 in the middle period gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. He skated through three Ottawa players in the neutral zone and the senators finished and stopped the puck past Hogberg while Larkin cut the top of the fold from right to left. It was his 11th goal.

Tkackuk placed Ottawa on the board just 22 seconds later when his attempt to pass from the side of the net went into the skate of defender Patrik Nemeth of Red Wings. It was Tkachuk’s 14th goal.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:05 in the first period when he tipped Hronek’s shot-pass. It was Bertuzzi’s 16th goal.

COMMENTS: Ottawa has appointed Jim Little as CEO on Friday. Owner Eugene Melnyk was the CEO of the team. Little will be responsible for the business strategy, focused on marketing and community relationships. … Senators D Ron Hainsey returned after an injury to the lower body on December 19. … Larkin extended his point line to five games (two goals, three assists).

Senators: host of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabers on Sunday.

