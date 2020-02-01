Large living in small spaces

Houses have become smaller throughout Canada, with houses and apartments taking up a larger share of all markets.

In December alone, 8,696 of the 11,587 new-build homes were under construction in Calgary alone.

Smaller homes mean narrower living spaces, making it difficult or impossible to install full-size devices found in single-family homes.

But you don’t have to fully sacrifice this luxury, says Meaghan Wilkinson, marketing director for Hisense Canada.

“A quick glance into one of the largest cities in Canada tells you that there are many apartments,” says Wilkinson. “When it comes to equipping apartments, homeowners can still get all the functions they want, but only in a more convenient, compact format.”

Wilkinson highlights some of the options available:

• Depth of refrigerator: “Aesthetically pleasing fridges with counter depth are very popular when designing kitchens. They fit into the cupboards without strange protrusions. A refrigerator with approximately 15 cubic feet of space is ideal for an apartment. It has the space you need to keep all your food fresh without taking too much of your footprint. “

• Space-saving refrigerators: “If the space is very small, look at a space-saving refrigerator between six and seven cubic feet. Larger than a refrigerator with a compact bar, but still suitable for tight spaces, these can be found with a freezer on the inside and space-saving storage, it fits perfectly in smaller kitchens. A stainless finish gives it a luxurious look.

• Portable AC: “No matter how cold the Canadian winters get, summers can be hot, sticky and humid. Unlike a window unit that limits comfort to a single room, portable air conditioners only need an easy-to-install window kit, making it relatively easy to move from room to room, with the ability to spread cool air over 500 square feet. “

• TV with large screen: “It wasn’t that long ago that you needed a big room for a big screen TV and the cupboard that contained it. But this is an area where your small living space does not have to dictate the size of the TV that you purchase, provided you get the right features. ULED and Quantum Dot technology ensure a great image, no matter where you are in relation to the TV. Built-in Android platforms offer thousands of display options, including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney + and CraveTV. If your walls are not large enough for a TV larger than 55 inches, there are still great 4K UHD options that provide exceptional image and sound for an optimal viewing experience. “

