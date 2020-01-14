Large investment company to prioritize sustainability, coal withdrawal

Enlarge / Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc., speaks at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit in Frankfurt.

When it comes to tackling climate change, the world has entered a very strange place. The scientific results further indicate that the consensus on our role as an engine of climate change has every reason to be accepted. Several years of the predicted effects of climate change – record temperatures, massive storms and runaway forest fires – have kept more and more people from ignoring the few skeptics and denialists that persist. Aside from a handful of holdouts, governments have accepted that they have to do something about climate change.

Nevertheless, we are still doing very little and CO2 emissions have continued to increase. Nowhere is this more evident than in the financial markets. It is very clear that companies value fossil fuel rights, although governments will almost certainly prevent some of them from being developed. And they continue to do so because governments and investors allow it.

Divestment campaigns have begun to change this, resulting in fossil fuel-dependent companies taking $ 12 trillion in assets. However, the movement may have gained significant momentum this week when one of the largest investment firms, BlackRock, announced that sustainability, and particularly climate change, will be central to its strategies. Its announcement states that it would immediately begin withdrawing many coal investments and complete the switch before the year ends.

What BlackRock can and cannot do

BlackRock’s new policy was announced in an open letter from the CEO to the companies in which the company invests (or in which it could invest). The consequences of this policy were explained in a letter from the management team to investors. We will look at the details of this policy and the reasons for it. But we’ll first explain why BlackRock’s decision matters and a number of factors that can limit BlackRock’s overall impact.

A key to the importance of the decision is simply the size of the company: BlackRock manages around $ 7 trillion in assets and invests money for institutional investors and individuals. From a PR perspective, a sustainability-oriented company puts pressure on other investment firms so that they are not seen as poor global citizens. However, BlackRock’s announcements are also a strong argument that focusing on sustainability is an effective tool to avoid financial risks. If other investors find these arguments convincing, other companies may be forced to follow suit.

BlackRock is bound by the duty of fiduciary to manage the money invested by investors, which means that it must act in the best interests of its investors. Ultimately, this means that the company must ensure that changes in its investment strategy represent sound financial decision-making.

BlackRock’s ability to act is also limited by the way it offers investors. Wealth is often invested in certain funds to identify the best performing companies in certain markets, such as healthcare or energy. BlackRock can do a number of things here: change the definition of best performance to incorporate sustainability metrics; Offering funds that focus on companies with sustainable business models and offering funds that invest in certain sustainable companies such as renewable energies.

However, many of the assets managed by BlackRock are invested in passively managed index funds that invest their money in companies that meet a certain definition: all companies in the S&P 500 or all stocks that meet a definition of “small cap”. for example. Regardless of BlackRock’s focus on sustainability, the company can hardly change which companies it invests in.

However, BlackRock can potentially change the companies themselves. Investors in these funds generally give the investment manager the opportunity to act as a proxy for corporate governance votes. This includes, for example, approving members of the company’s executive board or changing the way the company does business. Due to the fact that large investors like BlackRock own a large number of shares, changes in their voting patterns can make a significant difference.

What it is going to do

With a better grasp of what the company can do, we can focus on what it is up to. In the open letters, the company management explains its arguments for focusing on sustainability.

“BlackRock doesn’t see itself as a passive observer in the low-carbon transition,” argues CEO Larry Fink. “We believe that as a provider of index funds, as a trustee and as a member of society, we have a great responsibility to play a constructive role in the transition.” And just as importantly, according to Fink, customers have asked time and again that they act in relation to climate and sustainability issues.

Fink goes further into how sustainability fits the company’s duty of loyalty. He argues that “climate change has become a determining factor in the long-term prospects of companies”. As a result, investors are beginning to “rethink the basic assumptions about modern finance,” which means that “there will be a significant redistribution of capital in the near future – and sooner than expected.” Because of this upcoming reallocation, companies that focus on sustainability offer the least risk and best return on investment, Fink argues. This provides the rationale for a change in investment policy to protect the interests of your investors.

The BlackRock CEO urges companies to use the recently developed standards to report on their climate and sustainability risks and how they intend to meet the limits set by the Paris Agreement. If companies don’t, BlackRock assumes that they are not managing the risks properly. He then pointed out the major threat: “We will be increasingly ready to vote against board and supervisory board members if companies fail to make sufficient progress on sustainability information and the underlying business practices and plans.”

Sustainable alternatives

The company’s Executive Committee letter contains details of some practical changes that will be made. Sustainable alternatives are developed for actively managed funds, which are ultimately the focus of the company. For unmanaged index funds, the company will develop alternatives that have a similar focus and investment returns, but only include companies that meet their sustainability standards. All fund managers will have to report on how they deal with sustainability risks and the company will develop tools to better assess them. The results of these valuations are used internally and made available to potential investors in the context of advertising and disclosing the fund.

As a first step in limiting the climate risk, the company is concentrating on coal. “Thermal coal is extremely carbon-intensive, is becoming less and less economical, and is highly exposed to regulation due to its environmental impact,” argued BlackRock executives. “Given the acceleration of the global energy transition, we do not believe that long-term economic or investment reasons warrant further investments in this sector.” Before the end of 2020, the company will sell investments in any company that generates more than a quarter of its revenue from coal mining.

This leaves a lot of room for further investments in diversified companies in which coal only makes up part of their income. But these are also the companies that are best positioned to exit the market, as the outlook is getting bleaker.

Good, but not enough

While most of the steps taken by BlackRock are commendable, the full extent of the impact will depend on how many additional companies have to make the decision and how quickly companies are adopting BlackRock’s risk standards. The challenges here are significant and are reflected in another open letter from a company CEO.

This came from Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser, who responded to criticism of the company’s role in a coal mining project in Australia – a criticism that has increased after the country’s runaway fire season. Siemens’ role in the project is minor – it provides signaling equipment to the railroad that will supply the mine – but its participation is frightening because the company has committed to becoming climate neutral within a decade.

The letter is a bizarre mix of justifications and confused messaging. We have signed a contract and cannot withdraw. But we’ve changed the contract so we can step back when bad things happen. The Australian government and native Australians have agreed to this, so it’s okay. And other companies were bidding on the contract we won, so it would have happened anyway. We love the environment, but we also love our people and we want to make sure we don’t lose money. However, environmental protection shouldn’t be about money. We want Greta and other teenagers to approve of our actions, but they keep saying no. Did I mention that we have a large renewable energy business? We will also help with forest fire recovery.

(No, I’m not exaggerating. There is anything but a special mention of Greta Thunberg.)

It takes Kaeser until the last paragraph of the letter to get to the real question: “We should have approached this project smarter in advance.” In other words, our commitment to dealing with climate change is not enough to change the way the company makes its business decisions. This deep tendency to continue to do business as usual is precisely why, despite the public consensus, we have done so little and represent the biggest challenge BlackRock will face.