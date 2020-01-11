Loading...

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for our listening region Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

We expect to get 30-60 mm of rain somewhere within 30 hours.

Meteorologist Kevin Williams says it will be a nasty night in the Quinte region. He adds that flooding is a major problem in addition to freezing temperatures during the night that will cause sleet, sleet, ice, and poor road conditions.

Williams advises residents to run around this afternoon before the freezing temperatures strike and then feel at home in the morning tonight.

Williams adds that residents must be prepared for the worst. Hydro failure can be a problem.

Make sure you have batteries in your flashlights, check that the generator is working and keep an eye on updates during the night.

Williams notes that Prince Edward County along Lake Ontario could possibly avoid the freezing rain and ice pellet storm.

