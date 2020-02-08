Large banks lower the mortgage interest rate by five years

The fixed five-year mortgage interest rate is falling.

The switch to 3.09 percent from 3.24 percent was initiated by Royal Bank of Canada on January 29, the first time the bank lowered its five-year fixed interest rate since August 2019.

“RBC is the largest mortgage lender in Canada, so when they move their mortgage rates, we can expect the other four banks to follow this example,” said James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub Inc. and president of CanWise Financial.

As Laird predicted, TD Bank lowered its customer, or special rate, on February 4 to 3.09 percent (3.11 percent including annual transportation costs).

Canada’s major banks have an officially posted rate, but will offer lower rates either directly or through brokers and other channels that better reflect market conditions.

The published rate is substantial because it is used for the federal mortgage stress test.

“We expected this shift from lenders as bond yields fell minutes after the last announcement from the Bank of Canada on January 22,” says Laird. “The most recent bank announcement was particularly pessimistic, citing various points of interest, including weaker economic growth, falling exports, slowing business investments, delayed job creation, and declining consumer confidence. The language and tone of the Bank indicated that a fall in interest rates is now more likely in the near future.

“Canadians who want to buy a house in the spring of 2020 must regularly return to rate sites and mortgage providers. As the market for buying homes approaches in the spring, many lenders will offer deep discounts and promotions to attract new customers. They also need prior permission to understand how much they can qualify for and to maintain today’s rates for up to 120 days. “

Laird offers these mortgage interest calculations and comparisons, according to the mortgage payment calculator of Ratehub.ca.

Scenario 1 – $ 400,000 mortgage



A homeowner with a mortgage of $ 400,000 and a five-year fixed interest rate of 3.24 percent has monthly mortgage payments of $ 1,943.

For comparison, a homeowner with a five-year fixed interest rate of 3.09 percent would have monthly mortgage payments of $ 1,912.

The 0.15 percent difference in their mortgage interest rates would reduce mortgage charges by $ 31 per month or $ 372 per year and $ 1,860 over the five years.

Scenario 2 – $ 800,000 mortgage

A homeowner with a mortgage of $ 800,000 and a five-year fixed interest rate of 3.24 percent has monthly mortgage payments of $ 3,885.

For comparison: a homeowner with a five-year fixed interest rate of 3.09 percent would have monthly mortgage payments of $ 3,823.

The 0.15 percent difference in their mortgage interest rates would reduce mortgage charges by $ 62 per month or $ 744 per year and $ 3,720 over the five-year period.