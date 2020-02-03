Laramie man accused of possession of drug crime

Bernie K Underwood (thanks to the police of Laramie)

Laramie police say a welfare check this weekend led to the arrest of a man based on a recommended indictment for possession of drugs.

Laramie PD says they responded to the 1300 block of South 17th Street on January 31, 2020 at about 5:50 PM to perform a welfare check on a male subject.

As a result of the officers’ investigation, Bernie K. Underwood, a 22-year-old resident of Laramie, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 2nd violation while driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, and Valid License necessary.

Owning a controlled substance is a crime if someone is convicted of a third party or a subsequent violation. The extra costs are all violations.

All cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in court. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the Albany County District Attorney’s office.