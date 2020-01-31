Lara plays in the Bushfire Appeal Match

Tendulkar, Test Cricket’s leading runscorer, and Lara, who finished seventh on the list of runscores, are arguably the biggest names in the game that raises money for the Australian Red Cross’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Loading

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, national men’s trainer Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell are confirmed starters for one of the promoters of the Big Bash League final. Retired St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt will also play.

The West Indian bowling professional Courtney Walsh will train the Warne XI. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh and former batsman Mel Jones, now CA board members, will also not play a role.

Ponting and Warne had Lara on their wanted list when the appeal game was announced. Lara had played in the 2005 tsunami appeal match at MCG.

“There were two sides [Match 2005]. There was the fundraising side, but there was also an opportunity to play with Brian Lara, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and those guys we hadn’t played with before,” said Ponting ,

“If we could build something like this for this game, it would be amazing.”