Langley house went up in flames, serious damage reported

A house near 232nd and Fraser Highway was badly damaged by a major fire Tuesday afternoon

Residents reported that they saw large plumes of smoke coming out of the house

There is no word about the cause of the fire

LANGLEY (NEWS 1130) – Tuesday afternoon heavy smoke was seen in Langley after a house went up in flames near 232nd Street and Fraser Highway.

Callers to NEWS 1130 reported seeing the plumes of black smoke, the sharp smell of the fire and the many fire trucks running to the stage.

Darren Grieve in the Air Patrol flew over the area and says the scene was blocked when crews tried to extinguish the flames.

Now it happens: Crews fight a house fire in Langley on 232 and Old Yale. @ NEWS1130 @ news1130traffic @CityNewsVAN pic.twitter.com/5N6BbPJKnW

– Danger On Air (@DangerOnAir) January 28, 2020

“We have four fire trucks on site, the rest of the emergency services are also here. They have blocked the street while they are working on it, “he says.” It looks like it’s here to smoke, some fire in the house, a lot of smoke comes out of it. “

Fire crews could eventually gain control and knock down the fire.

It is not clear whether someone has been seriously injured and a cause has yet to be determined.

