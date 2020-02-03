Landslides due to wet weather wash away roads on the mainland, disrupt trains, telephone service

AGASSIZ (NEWS 1130) – Hundreds of people are still trapped on Sasquatch Mountain after a landslide on Friday removed parts of the only access road.

The visitors are trapped at the top of the resort, not even able to ski despite the restored current, because the mountain remains closed.

Skiing is not an option because emergency teams, like everyone else, cannot get there. Although helicopter evacuation is an option, it costs anyone who wants to lift a $ 150 lift.

Had to take a helicopter from Sasquatch Mountain today after Friday's landslide and washing us up there.

Flooding is accused of last week’s landslide and has also affected Amtrack services to the United States after two major mudslides in damaged White Rock tracks. Crews have been working all weekend to restore the service for Monday morning. Some journeys are already sold out, probably because of the resumed demand after two days of closure.

Bell phone service continues to be affected after a landslide near Boston Bar fetched a cable on Saturday, according to the company. There is no ETA for repairs there and customers cannot contact non-emergency police. However, 9-1-1 calls are not affected by this failure.

Officials are asking people not to call 9-1-1 for non-emergencies, but to borrow a cell phone from someone who uses another provider or use a landline if they need to contact.

Our crews continue to work with other carriers to restore the full services as quickly as possible.

– Bell Support (@Bell_Support) 2 February 2020

In the Tri-Cities and Fraser Valley, many people continue to clean up after heavy rainfall caused local flooding along roads and even in backyards.

Up to 140 millimeters of rain fell on some parts of the south coast within a 24-hour period on Friday and Saturday.

In Port Coquitlam, people who felt uncomfortable about rising water levels were offered help through an emergency service center, while the city made spades and sandbags available to those who wanted to protect their homes.

Creeks and storm drains contributed to the rising water levels, and those living along the Alouette River were urged to review their emergency flood protocols on Friday.

Always keep pets on a lead and keep them away from moving water.

– Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) 2 February 2020

The pounding rain not only affected those on this side of the border. In the state of Washington, a landslide along I-5 closed off part of that important route during the weekend. Flooding is also accused of closures at the Sumas border crossing.

Clearing up landslides and crash barriers will begin on Monday, February 3 at 8 am on Northern I-5 at Milepost 243.

– WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) 3 February 2020

