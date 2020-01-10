Landlords face illegal bicycle use on the Casper Mountain's Bridle Trail

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Bridle Trail begins in Rotary Park at the foot of Casper Mountain and offers people recreational opportunities.

The history of the path goes back to 1939. Natrona County states that it was built as part of the Works Progress Administration’s efforts at a time when the Wyoming economy was in trouble.

Some areas of the trail cross private land and public access to these areas is possible due to easing agreements between the county and landowners.

While these facilities allow pedestrians and riders to use them, some of them do not allow access to bicycles.

At a Natrona County Parks Board meeting on Thursday, January 9, some citizens expressed concern that the county would not enforce these rules.

Douglas Irvine told the board that he thought it was a problem that the county had not put up signs along the path to inform the public about areas where bicycles are not allowed.

“We feel so strong and are concerned about your lack of respect for violations,” Cathy Toups told the board.

According to Toups, some landowners have contacted the Mountain States Legal Foundation and are considering bringing the province to justice over the management of the Bridle Trail.

Not all citizens agree to the landowners regarding the use of the bridle path. Eric Connelly attended the Thursday meeting and wrote down the story of the trail.

While easements may not allow the use of bicycles, he said that previous landowners had worked together to provide public access and that access should be protected.

Even if old official documents that allow public access cannot be found or do not exist, Connelly believes that the intent behind the creation of the Bridle Trail is clear and that the trail is a public benefit Intent should trump the concerns of current landowners.

He encouraged Toups to enforce their threat to bring the county to justice.

“I think this must finally go to court and go to bed,” he said, adding that he believes courts will be on the public side.

According to Toups, in other areas of Casper Mountain there is enough public land to cycle on without violating the rights of the landowners.

Irvine struggled with the Parks Board and drafted a set of rules that would relax the county’s regulations regarding bicycle use in Rotary Park.

Chief Executive Officer Roy Buck acknowledged Irvine’s concerns, but insisted that the draft regulation is intended to ask the public for input and is in no way final.

Natrona’s District Attorney Eric Nelson said he “will likely repeat a lot of what” Irvine said during a park board meeting scheduled for January 28.

He said that some of the current easement agreements actually prohibit the use of bicycles and one of the purposes of the meeting would be to help the public understand this.

This meeting is dedicated to the proposed changes to the rules and regulations in the parks of Natrona County. Buck and Nelson said the meeting should be a town hall-style forum to gather input from the public.

Irvine said that he believed that the Parks Board itself should not have included anything in draft form that would suggest that the use of bicycles would be permitted in areas where agreements with landowners prohibit such use.

He added that it was a “worrying position” for the county to open a public discussion about agreements between the county and landowners.

Irvine said it was “more appropriate to recognize the existing restrictions” and added that the draft regulation “could create the misunderstanding that (the Parks Board) is legally authorized to change these (relief) rules”.

Toups agreed with Irvine and informed the board that they would not believe that they would be comfortable with such a discussion if they were referring to their own private property.

“I think that’s a good way to get around the fact … people who own property have the right to own that property,” she said.

Board member Dave North said he understood the concerns and said he had attended previous meetings between the county and the landowners.

“I’ve been to some of these landowners’ gatherings and I know exactly where you’re from,” he said.

North said he thought some of these issues would be addressed at the January 28 meeting.

Nelson said Thursday that after the January 28 discussion, the county is likely to launch a public poll to collect further contributions to the proposed rule changes.

The board will not vote on changes to the rules and regulations until a later meeting.

He added that people can submit comments to the county at any time in writing.

Once the Parks Board has completed its recommended rule changes, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners should approve the new rules.

Nelson said that this would only happen later in the spring.