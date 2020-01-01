Landeskog's goal for this decade is to win a Cup. And for the first time in his career, Avs can really do it.

Loading...

October 14, 2019; Washington, DC, United States; Colorado left wing Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog (92) looks against Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

There is really no way to sweeten it, the 2010s were cruel to the avalanche.

The Avs had only four appearances in the playoffs and one victory in the series in the last 10 years. But with pain came the promise. And in 2011, Avalanche selected a promising Swedish striker, Gabe Landeskog, with the general selection number 2.

Landeskog, 27, was named team captain one year after being selected. With only 19 years, the youngest in the history of the league at that time, Landeskog instantly became the leader and the voice of the avalanche.

The last decade has been a whirlwind for him on and off the ice. But throughout his time in Denver, his dedication to leading this organization has never faded, even in the most difficult times.

"The ups and downs we have been through here in this locker room," Landeskog told me, remembering the last 10 years. "We thought we had changed things after winning the division and reaching the playoffs in 2013-14 just to find out that we started and retreated for another three years."

“There were some difficult seasons in the middle, but we like the group we have. We like what this organization has done with this wardrobe and the players we have. It's been exciting, I think it's an exciting time to be a fan and a player. "

However it was not always so.

When the Avs finished with 48 points in 2016-17, there were rumors that Landeskog, among others, was being bought around the exchange deadline. But Landeskog did not want to leave, he wanted to be part of the solution to move forward. For the second captain with more time in Avalanche's history, it wasn't just about winning. It was about winning here in Denver.

“Returning the Cup to Denver. That is the main thing, the main objective, "he told me." We know that it is a long way to get there and we know that there are many things we will have to do to get there, but day by day if we do our work the best we can, we have a good opportunity. "

Personally, Landeskog is now a father. He and his wife Melissa welcomed Linnea Rae Landeskog into the world in November, 16 months after the couple got married.

"At that time I couldn't even think about being a father," Landeskog told me. "It was different, it was still a child."

And would you consider the idea of ​​having more children?

"Of course, I want to have a couple more children," Landeskog said. “I want to keep growing and keep maturing. And in 10 years who knows if I will continue playing. But if I'm not playing, life will be a little different, so I guess we'll find out. "