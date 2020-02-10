Land stars Dallas Smith, Travis Tritt take the spotlight on Start.ca Rocks The Park on Saturday

Dallas Smith performs. (File photo)

Country music will be the premier Saturday slot for this year’s Start.ca Rocks the Park music festival, with Canadian star Dallas Smith headlining.

The July 18 line-up for Harris Park’s four-day festival also includes Americans Billy Currington and old star Travis Tritt and the genre-bending hip-hop artist Blanco Brown.

“Country, on a Saturday – need I say more?” Asked Brad Jones, president of Jones Entertainment Group.

“In the past we have always programmed land on our Wednesday or Thursday evening because of what was available to us. This year we saw the opportunity and we went with it, and we are excited… We are ready for a party from Saturday evening. “

Jones said the line-up for Flashback Friday of the festival, on July 17, will be announced in a few weeks.

Already announced for the opening night, July 15, singer-songwriters Jack Johnson and Vance Joy, while pop-punk rockers will hit Blink 182 on July 16, supported by Montreal’s Simple Plan and Toronto alternative rocker Grandson.

Tickets for the July 18 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are $ 59 for general admission and $ 110 for VIP (plus taxes and service charges). Tickets are available at the Centennial Hall box office, 550 Wellington St., online at rockthepark.ca or by calling 519-672-1967.

