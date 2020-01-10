Lance Franklin was disappointed when he missed the AFL bush fire charity game

Loading...

“Missing the State of Origin game is one of the reasons he was disappointed,” said Longmire.

“He said that it would have been a great thing to be part of it.

Lance Franklin had to pause after knee surgery. Credit: Getty Images

“It is unfortunate for Lance. He flew absolutely before Christmas. That is the most training he has ever done with us during this time.”

Longmire is confident that Franklin, who previously had the same operation on his other knee, will recover from the injury.

Franklin only managed 10 games in 2019 because he had injured his thigh.

“We decided to have an operation and that gives him the opportunity to play most of the season. We look forward to that,” said Longmire.

“He had the same surgery on his other leg a few years ago and it has been great since then.

“It’s just one of those things that happen. His other knee is great after we do that. It gives us the confidence to do it and to know that he will recover really well.”

Franklin is unlikely to be available when Sydney starts their season against Adelaide on March 21.

