Lana Del Rey's family memories and her sister's artwork were stolen

Loading...

In the Internet age, almost everything seems to be permanent. Finally, Camila Cabello only apologized for an offensive language used in a post when she was 15 years old. Unfortunately, when it comes to physical art, work can be lost forever. For this reason, Lana Del Rey called on fans and the Internet for support on Friday: the singer revealed that many of her family's cherished memorabilia and physical parts of her sister's artwork were stolen. Lana expressed her disappointment and asked the thief to return the valuable items without question.

Lana Del Rey wrote a message: "Family memories, including my sister's entire retrospective, have been recorded this week. I would love to encourage everyone who has accepted it. Please consider sending one of the scans of your previous work back to us, to get a reward that doesn't ask questions. "

Lana's sister Chuck Grant is a professional photographer. In addition to directing the singer's 14-minute visual for "Norman F * cking Rockwell", Grant has worked with musicians such as ASAP Rocky, YG and Charli XCX. While much of her work has been published online, Lana said that some of her artwork is "not reproducible and only exists where it was".

Find out where Lanas Norman F * cking Rockwell took a place in the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics survey.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

,