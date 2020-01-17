LaMelo Ball's NBL career may be over despite returning to injury

“It is important that he is fully fit before the NBA draft. We will do everything we can to support this and his goal to become number one.”

Several NBA managers had planned to come to Australia late in the season to see Ball and New Zealand Breakers teen RJ Hampton, another potential top 10 choice.

LaMelo Ball has ended his stint in the NBL.Credit: Getty

Hampton continues to play, though it remains to be decided whether to end the season as his New Zealand Breakers are on the verge of missing the semi-finals.

Hampton looked more confident with every game and although his draft status could increase with some strong performances, he would also risk an injury so he could still miss.

Ball signed his future under the cloud with the Hawks after his attempt to play in Lithuania failed and he lost his eligibility to play in the U.S. college basketball amateur system.

But Ball’s exciting performances in the first few weeks of the NBL season gave the NBA clubs an indication of what he might be able to do now and in the future as he averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per in the 40-minute NBL competitions Game scored.

In the last two games at the end of November, he was able to double three times. He has built a strong profile in the volatile world of NBA draft status, so Ball’s team will likely focus on maintaining that image and becoming the first choice in draft.

Ball’s advisors clearly see the return to court in the NBL as too risky considering the millions of dollars involved should it be a top draft pick.

Ball’s huge fan base on social media and his interest in the United States have brought many new fans to the NBL. Whether they stay for the coming seasons depends on whether the league is lucky enough to hire similar talent for the next season.

Loeliger told The Age late last year that he had representatives of several young elite talents who were looking for Ball’s path for the next season.

The NBL has the ball’s rights to play after signing a two-year contract as part of its Next Stars program, so it cannot play in another country without being released from the league.

This release will come as soon as it is designed and signed by an NBA site.

Ball’s NBL career may have only lasted 12 games, but his time here may have changed the NBL and how they viewed the NBA.

