Lamborghini sold nearly 5,000 Urus SUVs last year, increasing total volume by 43%

The Urus has been a safe bet for Lamborghini, which saw its global sales increase to 8,205 units last year.

That’s a 43% jump from 2018 and he has the super SUV to thank, as he has contributed to 4,962 examples, or 61% of total sales. It was the first full year of availability on the market, as Lamborghini launched the Urus in February 2018, delivering 1,761 cars by the end of December 2018.

The Italians also sold 2,139 copies of the V10 Huracan and 1,104 of the V12 Aventador in 2019.

Overall sales in all regions have increased over the past 12 months, with 165 dealers in 51 countries providing positive feedback. The United States remained the company’s largest market, with 2,374 vehicles delivered, followed by the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao with 770, the United Kingdom with 658 and Japan with 641. 562 other cars were sold in Germany, 387 in the Middle East. , 376 in Canada and 370 in Italy.

“2019 was the most successful year in our history,” said CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The team achieved another substantial increase in sales, bringing us to unprecedented historic rights. In just two years, we have more than doubled our turnover, an undeniable success. This clearly demonstrates the power of our brand and the quality and durability of our product and our business strategy. Our super SUV Urus has sold almost 5,000 units, a figure that approximates our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and technologies, our models of super sports cars V10 and V12 have kept their success on the market. . “

In the same vein, Lamborghini plans to close the year on a very positive pace. Business numbers will be released in March.

