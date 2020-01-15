Lamborghini says goodbye to the Geneva Motor Show 2020

It has become too common for major players in the automotive industry to skip major auto shows, and the last to announce a withdrawal is Lamborghini, which will not attend the Geneva 2020 show.

In the press release that talks about their record sales made last year, the Italian automaker said they will not be attending the event held between March 2 and March 15 in the Swiss city.

“Lamborghini is continuing its strategy in 2020 to present new models and initiatives in exclusive and personalized environments and events for customers and the media,” they explained. “In this context, Lamborghini will not be present at the next Geneva 2020 show.”

See also: Lamborghini Sián looks to the future with an electric motor and a supercapacitor

In other related news, the Raging Bull confirmed the hybrid versions of all next-generation supercars. They haven’t gone into details, but it’s clear confirmation of the electrified variants of the Huracan and Aventador successors. In addition, the Urus would also gain a hybrid powertrain, probably similar to that used in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, where it develops a combined torque of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm).

Meanwhile, Lamborghini has already taken advantage of the electrified match with the Sian. The hybrid supercar was introduced last year, is based on the same platform as the Aventador and incorporates the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and a mild hybrid system. The combined power available is 808 horsepower, which allows it to accelerate to 100 km / h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and up to 350 km / h (217 mph).

