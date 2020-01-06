Lamborghini Huracan Spyder knocks down the track and drives 200 mph

Loading...

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder may have a lot less power than the McLaren 720S Spider and the Ferrari F8 Spider, but it still looks very attractive.

Unlike its rivals, the Huracan Spyder (and its counterpart Coupé) is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 which, in the form of rear-wheel drive, as with this Huracan, delivers 571 hp and 398 lb- ft (539 Nm) of torque. It has a claimed top speed of 198 mph (319 km / h) and the owner of a gorgeous shiny black decided to see if he could reach that figure.

Difficult choice: would you get the new Lambac Huracan Spyder with RWD or AWD?

Unleashed on Johnny Bohmer’s test grounds, the Italian supercar was driven at an impressive speed of 316.4 km (h) in 2.3 miles (3.7 km). With a slightly longer stretch of road, we think the Huracan could have gone up to 198mph, if not a little more.

As impressive as the Huracan Spyder RWD in question, it is not the most powerful droptop variant of the company’s mid-engine V10 engine. This title belongs to the Huracan Evo Spyder which was presented earlier this year, has seen its 5.2-liter V10 improved to 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque and can reach 62 mph (100 km / h ) in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (325 km / h).

Before the introduction of the Huracan Evo Spyder, the range was complemented by the Huracan Performante Spyder limited edition with the same engine, but equipped with a plethora of bolder aerodynamic components.

