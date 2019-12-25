Lamborghini gives real Aventador to father and son that 3D-printed replica

Loading...

Earlier this year, a father and son from Erie, Colorado, became an internet sensation for building a genuine Lamborghini Aventador SV replica using a 3D printer.

Sterling Backus and his 12-year-old son Xander have been building an Aventador SV lookalike in their garage for almost two years. Mind you, their Lambo replica is not only very similar to the original, but can also be controlled. That's because it contains a 5.7-liter GM LS1 from a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette, equipped with a pair of turbochargers for extra power.

The passion of the Backus family for Lamborghini did not go unnoticed at the company's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, which decided to reward Sterling and Xander for building such a remarkable replica of Aventador.

The father and son are the stars of Lamborghini & # 39; s Christmas video from 2019 that tells the story of how the Italian company contacted Sterling Backus and made an offer that he could not refuse. To surprise his son, a Lamborghini team arrived in the middle of the night and replaced the Aventador SV replica with a genuine Aventador S Roadster in the family garage, just a few days before Christmas.

Lamborghini left the black Aventador S Roadster so that they could enjoy it for two weeks as a way to show their appreciation for their fiery passion – although the brand is not a big fan of people who build replicas of his supercars.

“Automobili Lamborghini is against any attempt at counterfeiting. However, a true story of such authentic passion deserves to be mentioned, so we chose to tell the Sterling and Xander project in our 2019 Christmas video, "said Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

In addition to the official Lambo video, you can also view a Sterling Backus vlog update that tells how it all happened and gives details about the remaining work required to complete the Aventador replica. Regarding the relocation of the Italian company? Well played, Lamborghini. Well played indeed.

