Lamborghini Aventador Roadster shows his acting skills in a tuner movie

Coming up with new things to say about the Lamborghini Aventador is, frivolously, because most know how much it costs, both new and used and everyone can instantly recognize the iconic shape of what will likely be the last monster naturally aspirated powered by V12 over there.

Put into production in early 2011 and renovated six years later, the Aventador came in different specifications, with visual and technical improvements and different outputs from the 6.5-liter power plant.

The range included the LP 700-4 Coupé and Roadster, which were later joined by the LP 750-4 SuperVeloce and finally replaced by the LP 740-4 S and S Roadster. A few years ago, the LP 770-4 SVJ broke the cover, claiming the Nurburgring lap record for production cars, and was helped in 2019 by the SVJ Roadster. Let’s not forget the special edition models, like the Aventador J, the 50 Anniversario, the SC18 Alston and the SVJ 63 Roadster, or the Veneno and Sian, which share the same platform.

Lamborghini will eventually stop producing its flagship supercar, replacing it with a more modern beast with electrification, but until then we can still enjoy a model that is part of a dying breed. The way Ferrada highlighted their USF02 wheels mounted on this Aventador Roadster led to the creation of the following video, which was shot in the Swiss Alps and reminds us that this supercar can always wreak havoc if its driver wishes .

You don’t even need popcorn to watch the streak, because it only lasts 2 minutes, but if you know the wheel manufacturer’s clips from our previous stories, then you know what to expect.

