Lamb of God Return With New ‘Checkmate’ Video

Lamb of God returns from a five-year break with ‘Checkmate’, the first single from the upcoming self-titled album of the metal group.

“Checkmate brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we have developed over the past two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with starting a new chapter for our band,” guitarist Mark Morton said in a statement. “Merry and excited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We have never been so enthusiastic.”

“Watch the gears grind their teeth / The screaming machine stops the heels in disbelief,” frontman Randy Blythe growls on the track. “Two reactive identities, opposing policies / an ace and exchange routine.”

Later on the track, Blythe focuses on the current state of the United States: “Divide and rule and enclose them and bury secrets deeply / let America hate again and the sheep bleed to sleep.”

Lamb of God, available on May 8 and can be reserved now, is the band’s eighth studio LP and the first since 2015 VII: Sturm und Drang. “Just putting our name on it is a statement,” Blythe said in a release. “This is the Lamb of God. Here and now.”

The untitled album also marks the band’s first with drummer Art Cruz, who officially replaced founder Chris Adler in 2019. Lamb of God was produced by Josh Wilbur and includes guests Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed and Chuck Billy from Testament. Most of the album was written before Lamb of God was recruited to serve as special guests on the last Slayer tour, but Blythe and the company only ended the album after their Slayer commitments.

During the five-year interruption, Lamb of God revived their Burn the Priest name for the cover album Legion: XX, with their views on songs from Bad Brains, Ministry, Melvins, Big Black and more.

Lamb of God Tracklist

1. “Memento Mori”

2. “Checkmate”

3. “Equipment”

4. “Reality Bath”

5. “New colossal hatred”

6. “Resurrection man”

7. “Poison Dream” (feat. Jamey Jasta)

8. “Routes” (feat. Chuck Billy)

9. “Bloodshot eyes”

10. “On the hook”