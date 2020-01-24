Lamar Jackson flops, hits only two targets in the Pro Bowl skill competition

Lamar jackson led his Ravens to an NFL 14-2 regular season record, throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions while adding 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

It was a historic season for a quarterback – even with this unique post-season performance – and it will likely win Jackson the NFL MVP title.

What Jackson won’t win, however, is the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge MVP. In the precision pass competition, Jackson … struggled. He didn’t put a goose egg, but he got as close as possible, hitting just two one-point targets for a total of two points, the worst total of any competitor.

Look for yourself here:

I finally found the video. Lamar Jackson’s precision passes. pic.twitter.com/jtGAErhC9Q

– Omar Hersi (@HerciMerci) January 24, 2020

The event included two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback for each conference. For the AFC, Deshaun Watson and Jarvis Landry joins Jackson. They scored nine and six points respectively.

NFC side, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson illuminated, displaying 19 and 18 points, respectively, while the Packers receiver Davante Adams posted six points, matching Landry for the non-quarters.

So, for those who keep track at home, the final tally looked like this:

Cousins ​​(19)

Wilson (18)

Watson (9)

Adams / Landry (6)

Jackson (2)

I would say “not bad for a ball carrier” here, but … two receivers beat him, so it’s still pretty bad for a ball carrier.

However, he had everything for him:

Yes, @ Lj_era8 has just hit the crossbar at 50 meters 💪

(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/3stkyZZMIm

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2020

Fortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, the Pro Bowl is silly and only six people saw its performance in real time. He will be fine.

To continue reading, log into your account: