Lamar Alexander laughs while apologizing for Trump’s Ukrainian behavior

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander chuckled after saying that the ignorance of President Trump may have played a role in the Ukrainian plan.

The Tennessee senator, who is retiring and whose voice did not play a crucial role in denying the witnesses of the country this week during the deposition process, was a guest at Meet the Press on Sunday.

Host Chuck Todd asked Alexander if Trump’s Ukrainian plan went against what the constitution wanted to protect – a president looking for foreign interference in an American election.

“But does it carry you that one of the fundamental reasons that the list makers wrote the constitution was almost fear of foreign interference?” Todd asked.

Alexander replied: “That is true.”

“So, and here it is,” Todd said about Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine.

Alexander then tried to make a distinction between what Trump was trying to do with Ukraine and what the founders meant, and said, “Well, if you were to make contact with Ukraine to wage war against the United States, such as the first senator from Tennessee, you could be evicted. But this was not that. “

The senator went on: “What the president should have done was, if he was angry with Joe Biden and his son and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should have called the attorney general and told him and the attorney general told him have to handle it. how they always handle cases involving public figures. “

Todd then asked, “And why do you think he didn’t do that?”

Alexander replied, “Maybe he didn’t know.” The senator clearly laughed after giving his answer.

Todd grinned in disbelief and told Alexander that he had heard that excuse from the president’s defenders before, and said, “OK, this is a reason I’ve heard from many Republicans:” Well, boy, he’s new to this. “”

Todd then asked: “But at what time is he no longer new to this?”

Alexander tried to say that he did not justify Trump’s behavior, although he had just done so, and then turned to Trump’s record on other issues and said it was up to the voters to decide.

“Well, it’s not an excuse. He shouldn’t have done it. And I said he shouldn’t have done it. And now I think it’s up to the American people to say,” OK, good economy, lower taxes , conservative judges, behavior that I may not like, call Ukraine. ” Weigh that against Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and choose a president. “

TODAY: @SenAlexander says, “Maybe (Trump) didn’t know how” to call the AG to look at Bidens and Burisma. # MTP @ chucktodd: “At what time is he no longer new to this?

Sen. Alexander: “Well, it comes down to it, it’s no excuse.” Pic.twitter.com/dzqjK5Jhq5

