Lala Kent and Randall Emmett open a collaboration with Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers are finally a big, happy family.

48-year-old “The Irishman” producer and 29-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star announced that they were reestablishing their relationship with Emmett’s ex-wife “You” star Ambyr Childers on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast “Teddi Tea Pod” to have.

Emmett and Childers were married from 2009 to 2017 and share two children, London and Rylee. Emmett started meeting Kent when he was separated from Childers, which resulted in Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” costars explaining that she was with a married man during her first seasons on the show. Childers and Kent later fought over Kent by posting photos and videos of their daughters on social media.

“We didn’t have a very smooth start and you know we did everything we could to make sure the babies didn’t know,” said Kent on the podcast about the beginning of their relationship with Childers. “And now we’re all in such a good place, myself, your mother, we are, it’s just the happiest time in the world. It was like a Christmas miracle. It really was like that. It’s a no-brainer now Children are happy and that’s all you want. “

“Co-parenting is obviously the most important thing when you have children and they are getting divorced,” said Emmett. “But I tell you this: The best thing that has ever happened to children in a divorced house is that everyone works together and Lala Kent, thank God that her soul has taken on the role of stepmother with strength, passion and love.

“Just yesterday, to give you a little snapshot, we said goodbye to my kids in Sundance yesterday and they went back to LA and we went to work and Lala and my 9 year old roaring tears of the just leave you because Lala is leaving for a couple of weeks, etc., ”he continued. “So of course I started crying like a little baby. But that’s the love Lala has for my children and she works hard to be a great stepmother for her and to work with her mother Ambyr. So they worked hard to put differences aside and put the kids first, and that’s it. “

Kent joked that London and Rylee, 5, first “felt weakness” so that she was “her favorite person”. But now the situation in their home is different because Kent and Childers talk to each other regularly to raise the girls together.

“Ambyr and I weren’t in a good place and when we met before Christmas,” she said. “There were tears that were shed, there were excuses … I basically just thanked her because these girls who brought her into the world changed my life forever, forever better for her.”

“Frankly, Lala has a better relationship with Ambyr,” joked Emmett. “I have to go through Lala now!”

The couple are due to close the knot on April 18 and are already thinking of their own family.

In terms of breeding, Kent prefers to start earlier than later, while Emmett prefers to “play husband and wife” before having a baby.