Lakeville police officer hit by vehicle; driver charged with OUI

A Middleborough woman has been accused of drunk driving after hitting a Lakeville police officer and his cruiser early Saturday morning, according to police. Crash. He stepped back into his cruiser when he was hit. The officer was transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where officials said he was being treated and released. He is not identified. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Hannah Rink, was arrested and confronted with multiple charges: operating under the influence of alcohol, operating in danger, impeded driving and speeding offenses. in Wareham District Court. According to The Enterprise, officers responded to a house on Clear Pond Road at approximately 10:37 am Friday after a man called the police to report a “young child,” he tried to access the house through a bedroom window. The man told the police that the suspect had run away before he was given access to the house.

