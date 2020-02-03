Lakers return after Bryant’s death, losing 127-119 to Blazers | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Lillard scored 48 points and the Trail Blazers defeated Los Angeles 127-119 on Friday night in the first game of the Lakers since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in an inspired attempt that gave the Blazers a win over an opponent who still had to deal with the trauma of the crash that claimed the life of their franchise icon.

“I think everyone was emotional tonight,” said James, who played alongside Bryant at two Olympics. “We all have our individual reasons why emotion affects us, and then we all have this brotherhood and this family, who are part of this Laker organization, which automatically brings even more emotion.”

Both teams stood on the field during a gripping tribute to Bryant including songs, highlights from Kobe and James’ speech that fascinated the arena.

“So in Kobe Bryant’s words,” Mamba out, “James told the crowd. “But in the words of us,” don’t forget. “Live on, brother.”

Highlights from Bryant’s career played during every break, but Lillard set up a show among the whistles.

The seven 3-pointers from Lillard gave him 40 in his last five games, setting an NBA record. But even the Blazers star knew that the results were secondary on this unique evening.

“I don’t feel like someone feels like we ran away tonight, given the circumstances,” Lillard said. “The memories that we will take away from it were just sad and just hard. It’s good that we had to compete, so it’s positive to be on the winning side, but I don’t think anyone is running away from this moment and this situation a winner. “

James had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards in Lakers’ first game since last Saturday.

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 for the Blazers, who played their third game since the death of Bryant, who seems to have hit almost everyone who has taken a basketball in the last quarter of a century.

“We have had five days and two games to understand the emotions that would be there,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts. “I know it was a tough game for the Lakers, watching them during the tribute, during LeBron’s talk. I found it a difficult game for them to play. I mean, it was hard for both teams, but I think we have had some time to go through the grieving process. “

The entire evening was probably both deeply painful and cathartic for anyone who loves Lakers of Bryant, who won five championships while playing his entire 20-year NBA career in purple and gold.

Bryant retired in 2016, but he remained a face of his only franchise and an inspiration to the current players, who learned about his death during their flight home after a road trip along the east coast. Their next game against the Clippers was postponed, and the Lakers franchise persisted in a cruel week of dealing with the loss.

“We understood that this would be difficult,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “We didn’t want to lose, but this week was more about life than basketball. … We have to stay focused on work. There is therapy in work.”

Several Lakers tore apart during the ceremony, just like the Blazers – but after both teams cleared the opening spot for 24 seconds and 8 seconds, they graciously picked up the heavy moment.

Davis started the game with red eyes, but managed to score 18 points in the first quarter alone. The Lakers committed 13 turnovers in the first half while they played with a clear amount of energy.

Lillard, the gifted resident of California, went wild in the third quarter, scored 23 runs and hit six 3-pointers in a virtuoso display of attacking skills.

The Lakers then trailed 12 in the fourth quarter for a ‘Kobe! Kobe! “It broke out. They promptly made a 9-0 point, but the Blazers remained steadily ahead.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed the game for what the Blazers called personal reasons. Anthony and Bryant were good friends. … Lillard became the third player in the league history with at least six 3-pointers in five consecutive games.

Lakers: Quinn Cook, who idolized Bryant, was visibly influenced by the ceremony. He checked in the game in the second quarter in his new No. 28 jersey, which represents Gianna (2) and Kobe (8). … Alex Caruso played despite neck pain.

Sombre MOMENTS

The ceremony began in a dark arena where Usher sang “Amazing Grace.” Staples Center then showed a video of Bryant’s highlights, told by his own voice.

James then took the microphone, ignored his prepared speech and ordered the crowd with moving words from the heart. James joined the Lakers in 2018 and he spoke to Bryant a few hours before the crash when Kobe congratulated LeBron on passing him to third place on the NBA’s scoring list.

Broadcaster Lakers, broadcaster Lawrence Tanter, then introduced each of Lakers’ five starters as Kobe Bryant, who drew tears and cheers from the sold-out crowd.

HARD TIMES

The Lakers, the Clippers and the NHL’s Kings all lost their emotionally charged first games at Staples Center after the death of Bryant, who played his last 17 seasons in the downtown arena.

NEXT ONE

Trail Blazers: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Lakers: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening.

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press