Lakers loses from Trail Blazers on an emotional evening in honor of Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers dried their eyes and, for the first time since the death of Kobe Bryant, made a decision that had made him proud.

With his own remarkable effort, Damian Lillard played the collective heartache of the basketball world.

Lillard scored 48 points and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated Los Angeles 127-119 on Friday night in the first game of the Lakers since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter accident.

Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in a phenomenal performance that gave the Blazers a win over an opponent who had to deal with the trauma of the crash five days earlier.

“We understood that this would be difficult,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “We didn’t want to lose, but this week was more about life than basketball. … We have to stay focused on work. There is therapy in it.”

Both teams stood on the pitch during a gripping tribute to Bryant including songs, highlights from Kobe and a moving speech from LeBron James. Highlights from Bryant’s career played during every break, but Lillard set up a show among the whistles.

The seven 3-pointers from Lillard gave him 40 in his last five games, setting an NBA record. But even the Blazers star knew that the results were secondary this time.

“No one is going to win tonight,” Lillard told ESPN during the game. “Kobe is gone. His family is not going to get him back. This is just basketball.”

James had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards in Lakers’ first game since last Saturday.

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 for the Blazers.

The entire evening was probably both deeply painful and cathartic for anyone who loves Lakers of Bryant, who won five championships while playing his entire 20-year NBA career in purple and gold.

Bryant retired in 2016, but he remained a franchise icon and an inspiration for the current players, who learned about his death during their flight home after a road trip along the east coast. Their next game against the Clippers was postponed, and the Lakers franchise persisted in a cruel week of dealing with the loss.

“There was a lot of emotion there,” Laker’s guard Troy Daniels said, growing up idolizing Bryant. “He was pretty much the idol of everyone here, and there is a lot of history in this organization that goes back to Kobe. … It was very difficult (to watch the pregame ceremony). But we had our brothers and LeBron gave a great speech. “

The Lakers finally went back to basketball after a pregame ceremony in honor of Bryant’s life and his impact on basketball. Several Lakers tore apart during the ceremony, just like the Blazers – but after both teams cleared the opening spot for 24 seconds and 8 seconds, they graciously picked up the heavy moment.

Davis started the game with red eyes, but managed to score 18 points in the first quarter alone. The Lakers committed 13 turnovers in the first half while they played with a clear amount of energy.

Lillard, the gifted resident of California, went wild in the third quarter, scored 23 runs and hit six 3-pointers in a virtuoso display of attacking skills.

The Lakers then trailed 12 in the fourth quarter for a “Kobe! Kobe!” sang it out. They promptly made a 9-0 point, but the Blazers remained steadily ahead.

The ceremony began in a darkened arena with Usher who sang “Amazing Grace.” Staples Center then showed a video of Bryant’s highlights told by his own voice.

James then took the microphone, ignored his prepared speech and ordered the crowd with moving words from the heart. James joined the Lakers in 2018 and he spoke to Bryant a few hours before the crash when Kobe congratulated LeBron on passing him to third place on the NBA’s scoring list.

“So in the words of Kobe Bryant,” Mamba out, “said James.” But in our words, “don’t forget.” Live on, brother. “

Broadcaster Lakers, broadcaster Lawrence Tanter, then introduced each of Lakers’ five starters as Kobe Bryant, who drew tears and cheers from the sold-out crowd.

The Lakers, the Clippers and the NHL’s Kings all lost their first games at Staples Center after the death of Bryant, who played his last 17 seasons in the downtown arena.

Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed the game for what the Blazers called personal reasons. Anthony and Bryant were good friends. … Lillard became the third player in the league history with at least six 3-pointers in five consecutive games.

Lakers: Quinn Cook, who idolized Bryant, was visibly influenced by the ceremony. He checked in the game in the second quarter in his new No. 28 jersey, which represents Gianna (2) and Kobe (8). … Alex Caruso played despite neck pain.

Trail Blazers: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Lakers: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening.