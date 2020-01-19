Lake effect snow gives way to a quiet stretch

Snow showers with sea effects are likely to be seen until Sunday evening, 2-3 inches in height, where it snows the longest. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy and windy, and the wind cold remains in the single-digit range and in the lower youth range. The sky is partly clearing up this evening, and anyone who sees the clearing will likely dive into the individual digits.

It’s a quiet start to the coming week with seasonal cold temperatures and dry weather until Wednesday. Another late week system will affect the region late Thursday with light rain and drizzle. Rain is likely Friday and a few showers are likely to continue until Saturday. With heights in the top 30’s along this route, it looks like most of the cases are rain, but there can be snow.

Today: Airy with sea effect snow showers. High of 25.

This evening: Open spaces. Wherever clouds break, single digits are likely. Low of 10,

Monday: Some early morning thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. High 27

Tuesday: Lots of sun shine. High 32.