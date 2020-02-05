Lake Country Co-op starts fuel rationing at Cardlocks | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“This is our first step, we only limit for now, but everyone can refuel at our Cardlocks, there is only a limit for now. Our gas bars and C stores are still all accessible,” said Lake Country Co-op, director marketing and community relations, Jill Dumanski.

At this point, Dumanski said they have no projections of whether or when the pumps will run dry.

“We have no estimate (time). It goes day in day out, we work every day to get trucks. Until we can give people absolutely no fuel, we let people know, “Dumanski said. “We still get fuel at some locations, until that time happens, we’ll come up with a plan.”

Although Lake Country Co-op is part of FCL, local employees are not directly affected by the ongoing labor disputes between FCL and Unifor.

“Co-operative members of Lake County Co-op are not on strike. It currently has no impact on our team members and employees, “said Dumanski.

The labor dispute between Unifor and management at the Co-op oil refinery began with union members who were excluded on 5 December.

